Start the new year on the right foot by scoring this epic OnePlus 12 deal while you can!

OnePlus 12
This may sound counterintuitive or even outright absurd, but the best time to buy last year's OnePlus 12 flagship seems to be right before the hot new OnePlus 13 is finally released stateside.

That's because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered 6.82-inch giant is still up for grabs in the US, still at its lowest ever prices, and by the looks of things, very likely to go away for good in the very near future. Normally available for $799.99 and up, the unlocked OnePlus 12 can be yours at a whopping $250 discount... yet again if you remember to use the "NEWYEAR25" coupon code at checkout on the official website of the handset's manufacturer.

It's really that simple to lower this bad boy's price to 550 bucks in an entry-level variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the same code will get you a top-of-the-line configuration packing an extra four gigs of memory and double the local digital hoarding room at $649.99 instead of $899.99.

This is the exact same markdown offered by OnePlus for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas in recent months, the difference being that the ultra-high-end smartphone no longer seems to be available at Amazon, for instance. Best Buy, meanwhile, continues to sell the OnePlus 12 at its regular prices, so don't be shocked if this proves to be your very last opportunity to save as much as $250 with absolutely no strings attached before the device is inevitably discontinued.

Our comprehensive OnePlus 12 review last year, mind you, praised everything from the handset's exceptional performance to that incredibly bright screen and ergonomic design, and even after the official global introduction of the OnePlus 13, this puppy is set to remain objectively one of the best Android phones out there.

That makes its value proposition pretty much unbeatable at $549.99 and up, which should easily convince bargain hunters... who still have the funds to continue their hunt into 2025 to pull the trigger ASAP.
