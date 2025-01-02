Start the new year on the right foot by scoring this epic OnePlus 12 deal while you can!

OnePlus 12





That's because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered 6.82-inch giant is still up for grabs in the US, still at its lowest ever prices, and by the looks of things, very likely to go away for good in the very near future. Normally available for $799.99 and up, the unlocked OnePlus 12 can be yours at a whopping $250 discount... yet again if you remember to use the "NEWYEAR25" coupon code at checkout on the official website of the handset's manufacturer.

OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, NEWYEAR25 Promo Code Required $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, NEWYEAR25 Promo Code Required $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus





It's really that simple to lower this bad boy's price to 550 bucks in an entry-level variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the same code will get you a top-of-the-line configuration packing an extra four gigs of memory and double the local digital hoarding room at $649.99 instead of $899.99.





This is the exact same markdown offered by OnePlus for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas in recent months, the difference being that the ultra-high-end smartphone no longer seems to be available at Amazon, for instance. Best Buy, meanwhile, continues to sell the OnePlus 12 at its regular prices, so don't be shocked if this proves to be your very last opportunity to save as much as $250 with absolutely no strings attached before the device is inevitably discontinued.









That makes its value proposition pretty much unbeatable at $549.99 and up, which should easily convince bargain hunters... who still have the funds to continue their hunt into 2025 to pull the trigger ASAP.