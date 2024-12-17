OnePlus 13 has an official global launch date, stealing Galaxy S25’s thunder
OnePlus recently hinted at the global launch of the OnePlus 13, and now the company has officially announced the exact date and time for the event.
One of the best phones of next year is less than a month away
It's official – OnePlus 13 is making its debut early next year, with the launch set for January 7. The company announced that global audiences will get their first look at the brand-new OnePlus 13 series during the Winter Launch Event. Plus, the mention of "series" pretty much confirms that a OnePlus 13R will also be unveiled at the event.
It's about time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the spirit of innovation and sophistication, get ready to meet the all new #OnePlus13— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 17, 2024
The OnePlus 13's specs are no mystery since the phone has already launched in China. However, there could be differences in the global version, so it's best to hold off on making too many comparisons for now.
That said, the OnePlus 13's specs are undeniably impressive, and it might just be the Android phone to beat next year. OnePlus continues its partnership with Hasselblad, delivering a triple-camera setup fine-tuned by photography experts for exceptional performance. On the back, you'll find:
- A 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main camera
- A 50 MP ultrawide camera
- A 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope zoom camera with 3x optical zoom
The OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, this screen ensures clear visibility even under the brightest sunlight.
Under the hood, it packs a robust 6,000 mAh battery, paired with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging using OnePlus' custom air-cooled charger. With these specs, the OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver superior battery life compared to its main competitor, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, which so far shows no signs of receiving a battery upgrade.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, already dominating benchmarks and giving Apple a reason to be concerned. The phone will come in several memory configurations, but not all of them will be available globally. According to a recent leak, the global version will offer the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, with the 24GB/1TB model being exclusive to China.
As always, OnePlus ships its global devices with Oxygen OS, and the latest one is based on Android 15. It's a sleek, lightweight version of Android, packed with useful features and customization options.
The second phone set to debut alongside the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13R, is rumored to pack some solid specs, too. These include:
- A 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate
- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
- 12/16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB/512GB/1TB
- A triple rear camera system featuring a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro one
- A huge 6,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
Now, with the official launch date of the OnePlus 13 set, the Android flagship race is heating up. January will see the arrival of not only the OnePlus 13 but also the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to launch on January 22. OnePlus will beat Samsung to the punch with its flagship release, and it's going to be exciting to see how these two phones compare in the real world, not just on paper. Both are definitely worth watching if you're in the market for a top-tier Android phone.
