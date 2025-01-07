Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

OnePlus launches OnePlus 13 and 13R pre-orders, giving fans big savings

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up of the OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones, showcasing their sleek design and quad-camera setups.
OnePlus fans, rejoice! It's January 7th, meaning the OnePlus 13 global launch is finally here! With it, the brand's early bird reservation campaign is gone. But not all is lost, for pre-orders are now open!

Get the OnePlus 13 with a free storage upgrade

The impressive OnePlus 13 is here! Starting today, you can buy the premium handset with Snapdragon X Elite chip. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get a gift of up to $299.99. Users with reservations get an extra $50 discount on the OnePlus 13.
$100 off (11%) Gift
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

Pre-order the OnePlus 13R at the OnePlus Store!

Pre-order OnePlus' latest mid-range beast, the OnePlus 13R, today. The official store lets users get a gift of up to $229.99 with pre-orders. Those who reserved a unit will get an extra $50 discount on the handset.
Gift
$599 99
Pre-order at OnePlus


Starting today, the official OnePlus Store lets users pre-order either the OnePlus 13 or its more modest (but still quite impressive) sibling, the OnePlus 13R. Of course, those who participated in the reservation campaign are the luckiest. Not only will they get a $50 discount on their chosen handset (paid upon the pre-reservation), but they'll also automatically receive one of several gifts.

Users who reserved a OnePlus 13 unit will receive either the OnePlus Watch 2 ($299.99 value), the OnePlus Watch 2R ($229.99 value), or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value). The flagship model arrives with a free storage upgrade, letting you get the 16/512GB model at the price of the base storage version. 

That saves you $100. As for the OnePlus 13R, it doesn't get a free storage upgrade at the time of writing, but you can still get either the OnePlus Watch 2R or the wireless earbuds free of charge. OnePlus is giving these awesome freebies on a first-come, first-served basis. Users who reserved either of the units will receive an additional $50 discount.

Also see:  Best OnePlus 13 deals

The OnePlus 13 Series is undeniably impressive. In fact, it might just be the next big thing in the Android world this year. Starting with the obvious star of the show, it'll feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Refresh rates will dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life and performance.

The high-class handset gets none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under its hood, offering top-shelf performance. It also comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery and blazing-fast charging speed. On top of everything else, it'll have a triple camera setup with three 50 MP units, so we expect it to take quite the lovely photos.

Also see:  OnePlus 13 review

As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. Needless to say, we expect it to deliver lots of potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. Add to that a 5,500mAh battery, and you've got one of the very best mid-range Android phones of the year.

Also see: OnePlus 13R preview

As you can see, the OnePlus 13 Series includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless