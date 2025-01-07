OnePlus launches OnePlus 13 and 13R pre-orders, giving fans big savings
OnePlus fans, rejoice! It's January 7th, meaning the OnePlus 13 global launch is finally here! With it, the brand's early bird reservation campaign is gone. But not all is lost, for pre-orders are now open!
Starting today, the official OnePlus Store lets users pre-order either the OnePlus 13 or its more modest (but still quite impressive) sibling, the OnePlus 13R. Of course, those who participated in the reservation campaign are the luckiest. Not only will they get a $50 discount on their chosen handset (paid upon the pre-reservation), but they'll also automatically receive one of several gifts.
Users who reserved a OnePlus 13 unit will receive either the OnePlus Watch 2 ($299.99 value), the OnePlus Watch 2R ($229.99 value), or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value). The flagship model arrives with a free storage upgrade, letting you get the 16/512GB model at the price of the base storage version.
That saves you $100. As for the OnePlus 13R, it doesn't get a free storage upgrade at the time of writing, but you can still get either the OnePlus Watch 2R or the wireless earbuds free of charge. OnePlus is giving these awesome freebies on a first-come, first-served basis. Users who reserved either of the units will receive an additional $50 discount.
The OnePlus 13 Series is undeniably impressive. In fact, it might just be the next big thing in the Android world this year. Starting with the obvious star of the show, it'll feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Refresh rates will dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life and performance.
The high-class handset gets none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under its hood, offering top-shelf performance. It also comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery and blazing-fast charging speed. On top of everything else, it'll have a triple camera setup with three 50 MP units, so we expect it to take quite the lovely photos.
As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. Needless to say, we expect it to deliver lots of potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. Add to that a 5,500mAh battery, and you've got one of the very best mid-range Android phones of the year.
As you can see, the OnePlus 13 Series includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is.
As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. Needless to say, we expect it to deliver lots of potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. Add to that a 5,500mAh battery, and you've got one of the very best mid-range Android phones of the year.
As you can see, the OnePlus 13 Series includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is.
