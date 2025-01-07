OnePlus launches OnePlus 13 and 13R pre-orders, giving fans big savings

Pre-order OnePlus' latest mid-range beast, the OnePlus 13R, today. The official store lets users get a gift of up to $229.99 with pre-orders. Those who reserved a unit will get an extra $50 discount on the handset.

The impressive OnePlus 13 is here! Starting today, you can buy the premium handset with Snapdragon X Elite chip. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get a gift of up to $299.99. Users with reservations get an extra $50 discount on the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13



Also see: Best OnePlus 13 deals



The OnePlus 13 Series is undeniably impressive. In fact, it might just be the next big thing in the Android world this year. Starting with the obvious star of the show, it'll feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Refresh rates will dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life and performance.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Also see: OnePlus 13 review



As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable



Also see: OnePlus 13R preview



As you can see, the OnePlus 13 Series includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is. TheSeries is undeniably impressive. In fact, it might just be the next big thing in the Android world this year. Starting with the obvious star of the show, it'll feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Refresh rates will dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life and performance.The high-class handset gets none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under its hood, offering top-shelf performance. It also comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery and blazing-fast charging speed. On top of everything else, it'll have a triple camera setup with three 50 MP units, so we expect it to take quite the lovely photos.As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. Needless to say, we expect it to deliver lots of potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. Add to that a 5,500mAh battery, and you've got one of the very best mid-range Android phones of the year.As you can see, theSeries includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is.

That saves you $100. As for the OnePlus 13R, it doesn't get a free storage upgrade at the time of writing, but you can still get either the OnePlus Watch 2R or the wireless earbuds free of charge. OnePlus is giving these awesome freebies on a first-come, first-served basis. Users who reserved either of the units will receive an additional $50 discount.