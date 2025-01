OnePlus launches OnePlus 13 and 13R pre-orders, giving fans big savings

Also see:

OnePlus 13

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Also see:

Also see:

OnePlus 13

TheSeries is undeniably impressive. In fact, it might just be the next big thing in the Android world this year. Starting with the obvious star of the show, it'll feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Refresh rates will dynamically switch between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing battery life and performance.The high-class handset gets none other than the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under its hood, offering top-shelf performance. It also comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery and blazing-fast charging speed. On top of everything else, it'll have a triple camera setup with three 50 MP units, so we expect it to take quite the lovely photos.As for the OnePlus 13R, it'll sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, similar to its predecessor. While it lacks the latest Qualcomm beast under its hood, the unit comes with a very capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. Needless to say, we expect it to deliver lots of potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. Add to that a 5,500mAh battery, and you've got one of the very best mid-range Android phones of the year.As you can see, theSeries includes two lovely and premium options. Best of all, they don't come at the same asking price as Samsung's flagships. But if you want to get the most value for your money, we'd suggest going for the pre-order campaign. If you want to save the most, that is.