The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're interested in the affordable new OnePlus Watch 2R but don't want to pay 230 bucks for it, there's a killer deal that incredibly knocks that list price down to... $0. Unfortunately, this is not exactly ideal for the most cash-strapped buyers around, requiring you cough up at least $799.99.
That's because you're actually looking at a bundle offer here, with the Watch 2R thrown in as a deal sweetener alongside the OnePlus 12. You can opt for an entry-level variant of the company's latest ultra-high-end handset with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM at the aforementioned price or a top-of-the-line configuration accommodating twice as much data internally and packing an extra four gigs of memory at $899.99, with both models including the exact same valuable gift.
The OnePlus 12, of course, is the brand's newest Android flagship, but because the undoubtedly improved OnePlus 13 is just a few months away, we've seen quite a few deals offer quite a few interesting outright discounts recently. None of those have hit $229.99, however, so if you want to maximize the value of your last-minute back-to-school purchase, this is definitely the way to go.
Described as not half-bad in our very recent OnePlus Watch 2R review, the lightweight Wear OS device comes with a decidedly premium design, undeniably beautiful OLED display, excellent battery life (especially with some key features switched off), and a reasonably robust set of health and fitness tracking tools.
Is this the overall best smartwatch money can buy right now? Probably not, but at $0, it's literally impossible to refuse. Besides, the OnePlus 12 is unquestionably still one of the greatest phones out there, with a stunning screen, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and very competent cameras in tow.
Our OnePlus 12 review a while back, mind you, found almost nothing wrong with the super-premium handset, although in the long run, the software support might prove a bit underwhelming compared to the best Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, not to mention Apple's top-of-the-line iPhones.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Sep, 2024The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
28 Aug, 2024Hurry up and buy the OnePlus 12 flagship at a decidedly non-flagship price after a $150 discount
21 Aug, 2024Get your OnePlus 12R beast with 16GB RAM for $150 off with this trade-in deal
12 Aug, 2024This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
27 Jul, 2024The mid-range OnePlus 12R still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: