Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12 (front and back)
If you're interested in the affordable new OnePlus Watch 2R but don't want to pay 230 bucks for it, there's a killer deal that incredibly knocks that list price down to... $0. Unfortunately, this is not exactly ideal for the most cash-strapped buyers around, requiring you cough up at least $799.99.

That's because you're actually looking at a bundle offer here, with the Watch 2R thrown in as a deal sweetener alongside the OnePlus 12. You can opt for an entry-level variant of the company's latest ultra-high-end handset with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM at the aforementioned price or a top-of-the-line configuration accommodating twice as much data internally and packing an extra four gigs of memory at $899.99, with both models including the exact same valuable gift.

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Watch 2R Included
Gift
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12, of course, is the brand's newest Android flagship, but because the undoubtedly improved OnePlus 13 is just a few months away, we've seen quite a few deals offer quite a few interesting outright discounts recently. None of those have hit $229.99, however, so if you want to maximize the value of your last-minute back-to-school purchase, this is definitely the way to go.

Described as not half-bad in our very recent OnePlus Watch 2R review, the lightweight Wear OS device comes with a decidedly premium design, undeniably beautiful OLED display, excellent battery life (especially with some key features switched off), and a reasonably robust set of health and fitness tracking tools. 

Is this the overall best smartwatch money can buy right now? Probably not, but at $0, it's literally impossible to refuse. Besides, the OnePlus 12 is unquestionably still one of the greatest phones out there, with a stunning screen, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and very competent cameras in tow.

Our OnePlus 12 review a while back, mind you, found almost nothing wrong with the super-premium handset, although in the long run, the software support might prove a bit underwhelming compared to the best Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, not to mention Apple's top-of-the-line iPhones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
15 stories
03 Sep, 2024
The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
28 Aug, 2024
Hurry up and buy the OnePlus 12 flagship at a decidedly non-flagship price after a $150 discount
21 Aug, 2024
Get your OnePlus 12R beast with 16GB RAM for $150 off with this trade-in deal
12 Aug, 2024
This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
27 Jul, 2024
The mid-range OnePlus 12R still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless