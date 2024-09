The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase

That's because you're actually looking at a bundle offer here, with the Watch 2R thrown in as a deal sweetener alongside the OnePlus 12 . You can opt for an entry-level variant of the company's latest ultra-high-end handset with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM at the aforementioned price or a top-of-the-line configuration accommodating twice as much data internally and packing an extra four gigs of memory at $899.99, with both models including the exact same valuable gift.

OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Free OnePlus Watch 2R Included Gift $799 99 Buy at OnePlus





OnePlus 12 , of course, is the brand's newest Android flagship, but because the undoubtedly improved The, of course, is the brand's newest Android flagship, but because the undoubtedly improved OnePlus 13 is just a few months away, we've seen quite a few deals offer quite a few interesting outright discounts recently. None of those have hit $229.99, however, so if you want to maximize the value of your last-minute back-to-school purchase, this is definitely the way to go.





Described as not half-bad in our very recent OnePlus Watch 2R review , the lightweight Wear OS device comes with a decidedly premium design, undeniably beautiful OLED display, excellent battery life (especially with some key features switched off), and a reasonably robust set of health and fitness tracking tools.





OnePlus 12 is unquestionably still one of the Is this the overall best smartwatch money can buy right now? Probably not, but at $0, it's literally impossible to refuse. Besides, theis unquestionably still one of the greatest phones out there, with a stunning screen, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and very competent cameras in tow.





Our OnePlus 12 review a while back, mind you, found almost nothing wrong with the super-premium handset, although in the long run, the software support might prove a bit underwhelming compared to the best Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, not to mention Apple's top-of-the-line iPhones.

