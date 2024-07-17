OnePlus annnounces the OnePlus Watch 2R: a lightweight smartwatch with flagship features

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Watch 2R: a lightweight smartwatch with flagship features
OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Watch 2R during a summer launch event in Milan, Italy. The timepiece is a lighter and cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch 2 with the same flagship features, excellent battery life, and a classical yet modern look.

The Watch 2R has a slightly different look than the Watch 2 that launched back in March. It has an updated watch bezel, two round side buttons, and an updated watch band. On top of that, it's also 25% lighter than the Watch 2, which is great for something you're bound to wear all day long. The Watch 2R weighs just 37 grams thanks to its aluminum case. It comes with an IP68 rating.


Apart from a classical and elegant yet modern design, the Watch 2R features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an Always-on feature. Under the hood, you get the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, paired with 2 gigs of RAM and 32 gigs of storage.

To ensure efficient power management for the timepiece, OnePlus has put in place a Dual-Engine Architecture for the Watch 2R and you get to use the Snapdragon W5 chip and the BES 2700 chip. This combo also ensures reliable and long battery life. Thanks to the second chip, you can use a Power Saver Mode that can give you up to 12 days of battery life!

The smartwatch runs Android Wear OS 4 and offers 80 downloadable watch faces for customization.


Of course, you also get to enjoy the regular health and fitness monitoring features that every smartwatch should have nowadays (and even more than some) You get dual-band GPS for accurate tracking, 100 activities, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and even stress monitoring.


With its 500 mAh battery, OnePlus claims the watch can go on for 100 hours of active use, which is actually epic. The company says that with intense use, such as GPS, making phone calls, and using apps, the smartwatch can last for 48 hours.

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes in two recognizable OnePlus colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. It's now available for purchase in the US, Europe, and the UK, and costs $230.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

