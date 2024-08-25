The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
OnePlus fans, we have wonderful news! The 256GB version of the OnePlus 12, the company's current flagship, can now be yours for less if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal today!

Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on this amazing handset, letting you get one for under $700. We don't know how long the offer will stay up for grabs, so we suggest acting fast and snatching a unit through this deal now while you can.

OnePlus 12 12GB/256GB: Save $100!

The OnePlus 12 with 256GB of storage is discount by $100 on Amazon. The phone offers top-tier performance and takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save on one now while you can!
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, Amazon has been offering this discount on and off for a few months. Nevertheless, we're talking about one of the best phones money can buy, and every opportunity to save on it is welcome.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella is a mobile powerhouse that can handle any task with ease. Additionally, it boasts a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor, all capable of taking amazing pictures. The same goes for the 32MP front-facing camera.

As for battery life, the big 5,400mAh battery on deck should easily get you through a full day without needing a charge. Plus, there is 80W wired charging on board, allowing the phone to reach full charge in just 37 minutes.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 12 is indeed an impressive phone. It's a great bargain, too, while available at its current discounted price on Amazon. That's why you should hurry up! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this lovely deal post and treat yourself to a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 256GB of storage now before it's too late and the offer expires!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

