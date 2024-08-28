Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Hurry up and buy the OnePlus 12 flagship at a decidedly non-flagship price after a $150 discount

What could possibly be better than a high-end OnePlus 12R handset at a hefty (Prime-exclusive) discount well ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day festival of the year? How about a higher-end OnePlus 12 for a whopping 150 bucks less than usual... with a Prime membership?

This is yet another surprising Amazon deal kicked off right in time for this year's back-to-school shopping season but a good few months before the e-commerce giant's traditional fall sales events. That's why we don't expect the $150 discount to last very long for either the 256 or 512GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12 flagship.

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$150 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Flowy Emerald Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$150 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The former configuration packs a generous 12 gigs of RAM at a regular price of $799.99, while the latter model takes that memory count all the way up to 16GB for a typical cost of $899.99. You obviously don't need to trade anything in to slash a cool 150 bucks off your OnePlus 12 version of choice, but you may have to hurry and you already need to settle for a black colorway as far as the cheaper model is concerned or a green hue if you can afford the more expensive one.

Our OnePlus 12 review a while back praised this bad boy for everything from its sleek and ergonomic design to that unbelievably bright screen and the overall system performance. Of course, there's no such thing as a perfect phone, with the OnePlus 12's imperfections including occasionally high temperatures under heavy load and middling software support compared to Samsung and Google's best mobile devices right now.

All in all, however, it's really hard to argue with the value equation of an absolute Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse with a decidedly premium construction, exceptionally versatile camera system, and massive battery with blazing fast charging capabilities. And that's undeniably true even if we consider the imminent launch of an undoubtedly improved OnePlus 13 super-flagship.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

