OnePlus 11 six months later: Sneakily, the best value, most underrated Android flagship of 2023?

Sure the OnePlus 11 doesn’t have an official IP rating, wireless charging, or a long-range zoom camera, and the Oppo-influenced version of OxygenOS might not be everyone’s cup of tea - although it’s far more customizable than the “OG OxygenOS” ever was... But at $550 for 8/128GB or $600 for 12/256GB?! That’s literally half the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and significantly cheaper than any Galaxy flagship even when those are on sale.Anyway… With the homage to the excellent OnePlus 11 paid, I’m now looking forward to the new OnePlus 12 , which (conveniently) just leaked in crisp 5K renders. You can already tell the design isn’t a huge departure from what we have now, but that’s fine by me. I plan to get into more detail regarding the OnePlus 12 in a future story but if there’s one thing OnePlus must change with the OnePlus 12 is to make it available in more color options!

, have you seen the red leather version of the OnePlus 11? And the “Jupiter Rock” edition?Those are exclusive to China, which must not be the case with any of the OnePlus 12 color variants!See, even the fact that the first “upgrade” I have on my mind for the new OnePlus 12 is “more color variants” shows that OnePlus has already made an excellent phone with the OnePlus 11…Of course, many would like the OnePlus 12 to get an official IP rating, and wireless charging, but OnePlus already played the “premium flagship” game with the OnePlus 10 Pro , and this one didn’t work out that well because the price went way up, and less people were interested. So, I’ll take “more colors” and the rumored periscope zoom lens coming to the OnePlus 12 if that means the price will stay at $700. You got a deal, OnePlus!