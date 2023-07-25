OnePlus 11 six months later: Sneakily, the best value, most underrated Android flagship of 2023?

I’ll be honest with you… In the beginning of 2023, I wasn’t sure about the direction OnePlus was going to take after all the back-and-forth in the past few years, but it now seems like the “vintage OnePlus” really is back… Knock on wood.



Android phone

price

OnePlus 11 and the new OnePlus 12 could steal the show from Galaxy and Pixel 8 because the old OnePlus is back





Apart from making an excellent flagship phone at a great price, what signifies OnePlus is serious about making great flagship phones (once again) might be the promise for extended software support.makers are slowly realizing that it’ll take apples to compete with Apple, which is famous for its long and reliable iPhone/iOS support.Of course, the other (and probably biggest) standout “feature” of the OnePlus 11 is the, which is more or less unbeatable if you want an Android flagship that feels every bit as premium as the $1,200 phones out there. A $700 price at launch, and $550-600 on sale (available right now - scroll up) for a proper flagship with a solid display, superb performance, amazing battery experience, and a great camera - come on now!