One UI 6.1.1 now rolling out to Galaxy S24 series devices in the U.S., Europe, and India

Samsung Galaxy S24 family of devices



Samsung Notes is also getting some love in this update. A new "PDF Overlay Translation" feature allows users to translate text within PDF documents directly within the app. Additionally, Note Assist receives improvements, and the "Sketch to Image" feature allows users to add content to existing images based on rough sketches, similar to the "Reimagine" feature on Pixel devices.



The update also brings the August 2024 security patch, ensuring that your device is protected against the latest security vulnerabilities. However, it's worth noting that the update does not include the latest September security patch.







If you own one of these devices and are located in the US, Europe, or India, you can check for the update by going to Settings > Software > System updates. The update size is around 3GB, so make sure you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before downloading.