30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

One UI 6.1.1 now rolling out to Galaxy S24 series devices in the U.S., Europe, and India

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series devices lined up
Samsung Galaxy S24 family of devices

The long-awaited One UI 6.1.1 update has started its journey to Galaxy S24 devices across the US, Europe, and India. Initially, the rollout for this device was limited to South Korea with a subsequent release to older Galaxy devices this week. However, users in these regions are starting to see the update appear on Galaxy S24 devices today.

One UI 6.1.1 serves as a valuable stepping stone, providing users with a taste of the AI-powered future that Samsung is envisioning for its Galaxy devices. One of the most notable additions is the inclusion of several AI features that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These include "Listening Mode" in the Interpreter app, "Composer" for Chat Assist, and "Suggested Replies." These features leverage AI to enhance user interactions and streamline communication.

Samsung Notes is also getting some love in this update. A new "PDF Overlay Translation" feature allows users to translate text within PDF documents directly within the app. Additionally, Note Assist receives improvements, and the "Sketch to Image" feature allows users to add content to existing images based on rough sketches, similar to the "Reimagine" feature on Pixel devices.

The update also brings the August 2024 security patch, ensuring that your device is protected against the latest security vulnerabilities. However, it's worth noting that the update does not include the latest September security patch.

Screenshot of the OneUI 6.1.1 update rolling out
One UI 6.1.1 rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S24 series | Image credit — 9to5Google

Eligible devices

Samsung has officially confirmed the list of devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update this week. These include:


If you own one of these devices and are located in the US, Europe, or India, you can check for the update by going to Settings > Software > System updates. The update size is around 3GB, so make sure you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before downloading.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless