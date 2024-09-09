One UI 6.1.1 now rolling out to Galaxy S24 series devices in the U.S., Europe, and India
The long-awaited One UI 6.1.1 update has started its journey to Galaxy S24 devices across the US, Europe, and India. Initially, the rollout for this device was limited to South Korea with a subsequent release to older Galaxy devices this week. However, users in these regions are starting to see the update appear on Galaxy S24 devices today.
One UI 6.1.1 serves as a valuable stepping stone, providing users with a taste of the AI-powered future that Samsung is envisioning for its Galaxy devices. One of the most notable additions is the inclusion of several AI features that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These include "Listening Mode" in the Interpreter app, "Composer" for Chat Assist, and "Suggested Replies." These features leverage AI to enhance user interactions and streamline communication.
Samsung Notes is also getting some love in this update. A new "PDF Overlay Translation" feature allows users to translate text within PDF documents directly within the app. Additionally, Note Assist receives improvements, and the "Sketch to Image" feature allows users to add content to existing images based on rough sketches, similar to the "Reimagine" feature on Pixel devices.
The update also brings the August 2024 security patch, ensuring that your device is protected against the latest security vulnerabilities. However, it's worth noting that the update does not include the latest September security patch.
Eligible devicesSamsung has officially confirmed the list of devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update this week. These include:
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
If you own one of these devices and are located in the US, Europe, or India, you can check for the update by going to Settings > Software > System updates. The update size is around 3GB, so make sure you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before downloading.
