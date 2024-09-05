Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series
Samsung Galaxy S24 family | Image credit: PhoneArenaInitially released for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the One UI 6.1.1 update is now making its way to the more popular Galaxy S24 series. In addition, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get the update too, so it’s just a matter of days until these flagships will receive the new software upgrade.
At the moment, the One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy S24 is only available in South Korea, but it should arrive in the other countries in the coming days. The update weighs in at 2.8GB and comes with firmware version S92xNKSU3AXH7.
The Galaxy S24 series is getting all the AI features that Samsung revealed along with One UI 6.1.1, including Live Translate and Circle to Search, which are currently only available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung also confirmed One UI 6.1.1 includes new apps like Sketch to Image, which allows users to better visualize their ideas through image options generated from a simple drawing, as well as Portrait Studio, another app that helps users create a more personalized avatar to use online.
Also, the new One UI 6.1.1 update brings other interesting features like real-time translation for voice calls in various apps such as WhatsApp, KakaoTalk and Google Meet, as well as the ability to record your voice while taking notes and then convert everything to text.
If you own a Galaxy S24 series (or a Galaxy Z Fold 6 / Galaxy Z Flip 6), it’s worth checking out if the update is available even if you don’t live in South Korea. Make sure to head to Settings / Software update once every few days if it’s not available right away.
