Samsung will expands One UI 6.1.1. to a variety of older Galaxy devices next week

Samsung Software updates
A person sitting down editing a photo of a dog on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device with an S Pen
Image credit — Samsung

Following today's release of One UI 6.1.1. to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has also announced that further expansion is currently scheduled for next week. Samsung's newest One UI features will be rolling out on September 12th to a wider range of Galaxy devices, including the S23 series, S23 FE, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 series. This update promises enhanced features across creativity, communication, and productivity, making mobile interactions even more innovative and convenient. 

AI-powered tools to enhance communication

The update is packed with AI-driven features designed to simplify and enhance communication. Examples of this are Interpreter and Listening Mode, which assist in real-time language translation, while Chat Assist provides contextual suggestions within messaging apps. Additionally, the new Composer feature helps users refine their writing style.

Productivity and creativity boost

Note Assist and Sketch to Image are powerful tools for note-taking and creative expression. The Circle to Search feature, developed in partnership with Google, offers quick access to visual search capabilities. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Portrait Mode enhancements and Instant Slow-mo feature.

Below are all the new features that will be included in this update:
  • Interpreter and Listening Mode
  • Chat Assist
  • Composer
  • Note Assist
  • Sketch to Image
  • Circle to Search (in partnership with Google)
  • Portrait Mode
  • Instant Slow-mo

Whether it's real-time language translation during travels or effortless visual searches while browsing, these additions aim to streamline daily tasks and empower users in their creative and communicative activities. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Samsung's commitment to providing cutting-edge features across a broader range of devices, including older generations, positions them favorably in the eyes of smartphone users.

The expanded One UI update will start reaching eligible devices on September 12th. This update marks a significant step in Samsung's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through the integration of AI. With the rollout set to begin soon, users can look forward to exploring these new features and enjoying a more seamless and productive mobile experience.
Johanna Romero
