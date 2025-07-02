This new Google Home feature gives you more control over who gets access
You can now give kids and guests limited access in Google Home without losing control
Google has introduced a new way to manage smart home access in the latest update to the Google Home app. With version 3.33, a new Member role is now available, giving users more control over who can do what in their smart home.
Previously, when you invited someone to your Google Home, they were given Admin access by default. That meant they could make major changes like adding or removing devices, linking subscriptions, and even deleting the entire home. For many households, this was more control than necessary — especially for guests, roommates, or kids.
There are two permission toggles you can enable for Members. The first is for "Settings" access, which lets them manage device configurations and home-wide features like automations or Nest Wifi. The second is for "Activity" access, which allows them to see history from cameras, locks, and presence sensors. If neither option is enabled, Members still get basic control of devices but won’t be able to make changes or view logs.
This update also allows kids under 13 to use the Google Home app for the first time. As long as they’re part of your Google family group, they can now be added as Members. That gives them the ability to do things like turn on lights or unlock the door after school, all without access to sensitive settings or history.
The Member role originally appeared in Public Preview back in December 2024. With its full rollout, it’s now available to everyone using the latest version of the Google Home app.
This change might seem small, but it addresses a long-standing issue with smart home sharing: how to give people access without giving them too much power. Whether you're managing a household with kids, roommates, or frequent visitors, the new Member role offers a flexible and safer way to share your devices without losing control.
Previously, when you invited someone to your Google Home, they were given Admin access by default. That meant they could make major changes like adding or removing devices, linking subscriptions, and even deleting the entire home. For many households, this was more control than necessary — especially for guests, roommates, or kids.
Now, you can choose between Admin and Member access. Admins still get full control of the home. But if you select the new Member role, you can customize exactly what that person can do. Members can use devices like lights, music speakers, smart locks, and thermostats, but you decide if they can go further.
There are two permission toggles you can enable for Members. The first is for "Settings" access, which lets them manage device configurations and home-wide features like automations or Nest Wifi. The second is for "Activity" access, which allows them to see history from cameras, locks, and presence sensors. If neither option is enabled, Members still get basic control of devices but won’t be able to make changes or view logs.
You can now drill down on permissions for device management in the Google Home app. | Image credit — Google
This update also allows kids under 13 to use the Google Home app for the first time. As long as they’re part of your Google family group, they can now be added as Members. That gives them the ability to do things like turn on lights or unlock the door after school, all without access to sensitive settings or history.
Both Admins and Members can use features tied to their personal Google accounts, such as Voice Match and shared media services. However, only Admins can manage other users, link subscriptions, or change high-level settings.
The Member role originally appeared in Public Preview back in December 2024. With its full rollout, it’s now available to everyone using the latest version of the Google Home app.
This change might seem small, but it addresses a long-standing issue with smart home sharing: how to give people access without giving them too much power. Whether you're managing a household with kids, roommates, or frequent visitors, the new Member role offers a flexible and safer way to share your devices without losing control.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: