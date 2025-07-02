This new Google Home feature gives you more control over who gets access

This update also allows kids under 13 to use the Google Home app for the first time. As long as they’re part of your Google family group, they can now be added as Members. That gives them the ability to do things like turn on lights or unlock the door after school, all without access to sensitive settings or history.Both Admins and Members can use features tied to their personal Google accounts, such as Voice Match and shared media services. However, only Admins can manage other users, link subscriptions, or change high-level settings.The Member role originally appeared in Public Preview back in December 2024. With its full rollout, it’s now available to everyone using the latest version of the Google Home app.This change might seem small, but it addresses a long-standing issue with smart home sharing: how to give people access without giving them too much power. Whether you're managing a household with kids, roommates, or frequent visitors, the new Member role offers a flexible and safer way to share your devices without losing control.