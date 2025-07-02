Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

This new Google Home feature gives you more control over who gets access

You can now give kids and guests limited access in Google Home without losing control

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Header image of sharing controls in Google Home
Google has introduced a new way to manage smart home access in the latest update to the Google Home app. With version 3.33, a new Member role is now available, giving users more control over who can do what in their smart home.

Previously, when you invited someone to your Google Home, they were given Admin access by default. That meant they could make major changes like adding or removing devices, linking subscriptions, and even deleting the entire home. For many households, this was more control than necessary — especially for guests, roommates, or kids.

Now, you can choose between Admin and Member access. Admins still get full control of the home. But if you select the new Member role, you can customize exactly what that person can do. Members can use devices like lights, music speakers, smart locks, and thermostats, but you decide if they can go further.

There are two permission toggles you can enable for Members. The first is for "Settings" access, which lets them manage device configurations and home-wide features like automations or Nest Wifi. The second is for "Activity" access, which allows them to see history from cameras, locks, and presence sensors. If neither option is enabled, Members still get basic control of devices but won’t be able to make changes or view logs.



This update also allows kids under 13 to use the Google Home app for the first time. As long as they’re part of your Google family group, they can now be added as Members. That gives them the ability to do things like turn on lights or unlock the door after school, all without access to sensitive settings or history.

Both Admins and Members can use features tied to their personal Google accounts, such as Voice Match and shared media services. However, only Admins can manage other users, link subscriptions, or change high-level settings.

The Member role originally appeared in Public Preview back in December 2024. With its full rollout, it’s now available to everyone using the latest version of the Google Home app.

This change might seem small, but it addresses a long-standing issue with smart home sharing: how to give people access without giving them too much power. Whether you're managing a household with kids, roommates, or frequent visitors, the new Member role offers a flexible and safer way to share your devices without losing control.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Q U I C K B O O K S Desktop Support: 5 Best Ways to Get Help

by jahzara •

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless