Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

One of the best Android phones receives camera, security, and customization improvements

The OnePlus 12 is getting an important software update.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates OnePlus
A man holding OnePlus phone.
The brand-new OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 13 are among the best the Android realm has to offer, but the OnePlus 12 remains one of the most popular and beloved devices out there.

To keep the OnePlus 12 feeling fresh and capable, OnePlus has now begun rolling out the OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 update in the India region, bringing a host of enhancements and refinements to the device. These should soon arrive for global OnePlus 12 units, too.

Recommended For You

The new update



The new OS update focuses on making everyday interactions smoother and more enjoyable.

Users can now access storage cleanup tools directly from the Smart Sidebar, simplifying device maintenance. Customization has been improved, with drag-and-drop functionality for shortcut icons and the ability to resize app clone icons.

Photography enthusiasts will notice a range of upgrades in the Camera app, including a new "Neon" filter that mimics the CineStill 800T film effect for atmospheric night portraits, an updated XPAN mode UI with immersive panorama previews. There are also new shutter sounds and haptic feedback, and support for XPAN watermarks.

Recommended For You

The Photos app also gains a more flexible filtering system, making it easier to organize Motion Photos, screenshots, and edited content.

More responsive gestures and security enhancements


Home screen organization sees a boost with 2×1 widget stacking, and the "Circle to Search" gesture is now more responsive even when the gesture guide bar is hidden.

Security improvements are also a key focus: users can edit images and videos directly in Private Safe, and the Phone Manager app now prompts for automatic blocklist updates to enhance detection and protection.

Of course, the update integrates the December 2025 Android security patch, ensuring users benefit from the latest system protections.

When to expect it?


As with previous updates, OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 will be rolled out incrementally, initially reaching a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout planned in the coming days.

Which improvements are the most important?
Security updates.
33.07%
The ones that have to do with customization.
3.15%
Battery life improvements.
47.24%
Photo and video extra tools.
13.39%
Other.
3.15%
127 Votes

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it
Samsung Messages is officially dead – here's your deadline and what replaces it

Latest News

The next flagship Snapdragon chipset: big GPU energy, petite CPU expectations?
The next flagship Snapdragon chipset: big GPU energy, petite CPU expectations?
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Wide Fold has already won customers over
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Wide Fold has already won customers over
At 41% Off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are flying off the shelves during this limited-time deal
At 41% Off, the Beats Studio Buds+ are flying off the shelves during this limited-time deal
Samsung follows Apple and turns your Galaxy S26 Ultra into a broadcast camera
Samsung follows Apple and turns your Galaxy S26 Ultra into a broadcast camera
Samsung might pocket a six-fold Q1 profit amid the memory chip crisis
Samsung might pocket a six-fold Q1 profit amid the memory chip crisis
Get ready to claim one of T-Mobile's most delicious Tuesdays gifts this week!
Get ready to claim one of T-Mobile's most delicious Tuesdays gifts this week!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless