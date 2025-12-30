One of the best Android phones receives camera, security, and customization improvements
The OnePlus 12 is getting an important software update.
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The brand-new OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 13 are among the best the Android realm has to offer, but the OnePlus 12 remains one of the most popular and beloved devices out there.
To keep the OnePlus 12 feeling fresh and capable, OnePlus has now begun rolling out the OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 update in the India region, bringing a host of enhancements and refinements to the device. These should soon arrive for global OnePlus 12 units, too.
The new OS update focuses on making everyday interactions smoother and more enjoyable.
Photography enthusiasts will notice a range of upgrades in the Camera app, including a new "Neon" filter that mimics the CineStill 800T film effect for atmospheric night portraits, an updated XPAN mode UI with immersive panorama previews. There are also new shutter sounds and haptic feedback, and support for XPAN watermarks.
Home screen organization sees a boost with 2×1 widget stacking, and the "Circle to Search" gesture is now more responsive even when the gesture guide bar is hidden.
Security improvements are also a key focus: users can edit images and videos directly in Private Safe, and the Phone Manager app now prompts for automatic blocklist updates to enhance detection and protection.
Of course, the update integrates the December 2025 Android security patch, ensuring users benefit from the latest system protections.
As with previous updates, OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 will be rolled out incrementally, initially reaching a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout planned in the coming days.
To keep the OnePlus 12 feeling fresh and capable, OnePlus has now begun rolling out the OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 update in the India region, bringing a host of enhancements and refinements to the device. These should soon arrive for global OnePlus 12 units, too.
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The new update
Image by PhoneArena
The new OS update focuses on making everyday interactions smoother and more enjoyable.
Users can now access storage cleanup tools directly from the Smart Sidebar, simplifying device maintenance. Customization has been improved, with drag-and-drop functionality for shortcut icons and the ability to resize app clone icons.
Photography enthusiasts will notice a range of upgrades in the Camera app, including a new "Neon" filter that mimics the CineStill 800T film effect for atmospheric night portraits, an updated XPAN mode UI with immersive panorama previews. There are also new shutter sounds and haptic feedback, and support for XPAN watermarks.
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The Photos app also gains a more flexible filtering system, making it easier to organize Motion Photos, screenshots, and edited content.
More responsive gestures and security enhancements
Home screen organization sees a boost with 2×1 widget stacking, and the "Circle to Search" gesture is now more responsive even when the gesture guide bar is hidden.
Security improvements are also a key focus: users can edit images and videos directly in Private Safe, and the Phone Manager app now prompts for automatic blocklist updates to enhance detection and protection.
Of course, the update integrates the December 2025 Android security patch, ensuring users benefit from the latest system protections.
When to expect it?
As with previous updates, OxygenOS 16.0.2.400 will be rolled out incrementally, initially reaching a small percentage of users, with a broader rollout planned in the coming days.
Which improvements are the most important?
Security updates.
33.07%
The ones that have to do with customization.
3.15%
Battery life improvements.
47.24%
Photo and video extra tools.
13.39%
Other.
3.15%
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