$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

One customer lost phone service and AT&T chose profit over repair. Are you next?

The company says it will cost about $25,000 to restore the line.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo on a phone.
Do you think that AT&T will break its neck to provide you with telephone service, if you're a single customer in a large area and the local copper cables have just been stolen?

Yes? Really? Better think again!

In a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), AT&T Services, on behalf of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T Texas), requested approval to permanently end traditional copper-based telephone service for a single residential customer in the Forrest Lake neighborhood of Houston, Texas.

It all began on May 25, 2025, when 872 feet of copper cable were stolen from a manhole near Bingle Road and West Tidwell Road. That's a lot of cable, but some estimate that thieves would only get $600–$1,000 for it.

The worst part is that the theft disrupted service for one subscriber still relying on Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) technology, commonly known as Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS). According to AT&T, restoring the connection would require a full replacement of the stolen copper at a projected cost of – hold on to your hats – roughly $25,000. That's an expense that no company is ready to swallow easily, so AT&T just deemed it unreasonable for serving a single user.

The carrier told regulators the incident was beyond its control and argued that the customer now has access to AT&T Phone – Advanced, a modern, internet-based voice service that the FCC considers a suitable alternative.

You've probably heard about AT&T Phone – Advanced before. It operates over AT&T's wireless network and can also link to a user's existing broadband connection to enhance reliability. It provides a contemporary replacement for traditional landlines while allowing users to retain their current phone number and handset. The service includes features such as caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding, and protection against unwanted calls, and it comes equipped with a 24-hour backup battery to maintain service during power outages.



So, back to the Forrest Lake case: AT&T made it clear it has no intention of restoring the original copper line, citing both the high cost and its broader plan to phase out legacy infrastructure.

In the filing, AT&T argued that maintaining outdated copper lines for one customer does not make practical or financial sense, especially as it moves to shut down its copper network entirely by 2029. Recently, the affected household was formally notified by mail that the traditional landline service would not be restored. Instead, the customer was offered the aforementioned AT&T Phone – Advanced for about $45 per month.

Recommended Stories

Would you switch carriers in a similar case?

Vote View Result


AT&T also pointed out that wireless voice services from other major providers are available in the area. I'm sure the company is just throwing it out there, in case someone gets the hint.

A similar case occurred in California, where AT&T reportedly declined to fix a copper landline connection for an elderly woman after a theft incident disabled her service. The woman, aged 95, was left without a working landline for two months. It was only after local news coverage and public outcry that AT&T restored the line within two days.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless