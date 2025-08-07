One customer lost phone service and AT&T chose profit over repair. Are you next?
The company says it will cost about $25,000 to restore the line.
Do you think that AT&T will break its neck to provide you with telephone service, if you're a single customer in a large area and the local copper cables have just been stolen?
Yes? Really? Better think again!
In a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), AT&T Services, on behalf of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T Texas), requested approval to permanently end traditional copper-based telephone service for a single residential customer in the Forrest Lake neighborhood of Houston, Texas.
The worst part is that the theft disrupted service for one subscriber still relying on Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) technology, commonly known as Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS). According to AT&T, restoring the connection would require a full replacement of the stolen copper at a projected cost of – hold on to your hats – roughly $25,000. That's an expense that no company is ready to swallow easily, so AT&T just deemed it unreasonable for serving a single user.
You've probably heard about AT&T Phone – Advanced before. It operates over AT&T's wireless network and can also link to a user's existing broadband connection to enhance reliability. It provides a contemporary replacement for traditional landlines while allowing users to retain their current phone number and handset. The service includes features such as caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding, and protection against unwanted calls, and it comes equipped with a 24-hour backup battery to maintain service during power outages.
So, back to the Forrest Lake case: AT&T made it clear it has no intention of restoring the original copper line, citing both the high cost and its broader plan to phase out legacy infrastructure.
In the filing, AT&T argued that maintaining outdated copper lines for one customer does not make practical or financial sense, especially as it moves to shut down its copper network entirely by 2029. Recently, the affected household was formally notified by mail that the traditional landline service would not be restored. Instead, the customer was offered the aforementioned AT&T Phone – Advanced for about $45 per month.
AT&T also pointed out that wireless voice services from other major providers are available in the area. I'm sure the company is just throwing it out there, in case someone gets the hint.
Yes? Really? Better think again!
In a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), AT&T Services, on behalf of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T Texas), requested approval to permanently end traditional copper-based telephone service for a single residential customer in the Forrest Lake neighborhood of Houston, Texas.
It all began on May 25, 2025, when 872 feet of copper cable were stolen from a manhole near Bingle Road and West Tidwell Road. That's a lot of cable, but some estimate that thieves would only get $600–$1,000 for it.
The worst part is that the theft disrupted service for one subscriber still relying on Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) technology, commonly known as Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS). According to AT&T, restoring the connection would require a full replacement of the stolen copper at a projected cost of – hold on to your hats – roughly $25,000. That's an expense that no company is ready to swallow easily, so AT&T just deemed it unreasonable for serving a single user.
The carrier told regulators the incident was beyond its control and argued that the customer now has access to AT&T Phone – Advanced, a modern, internet-based voice service that the FCC considers a suitable alternative.
You've probably heard about AT&T Phone – Advanced before. It operates over AT&T's wireless network and can also link to a user's existing broadband connection to enhance reliability. It provides a contemporary replacement for traditional landlines while allowing users to retain their current phone number and handset. The service includes features such as caller ID, call waiting, call forwarding, and protection against unwanted calls, and it comes equipped with a 24-hour backup battery to maintain service during power outages.
Is it time to go to a cellular service instead? | Image by PhoneArena
So, back to the Forrest Lake case: AT&T made it clear it has no intention of restoring the original copper line, citing both the high cost and its broader plan to phase out legacy infrastructure.
In the filing, AT&T argued that maintaining outdated copper lines for one customer does not make practical or financial sense, especially as it moves to shut down its copper network entirely by 2029. Recently, the affected household was formally notified by mail that the traditional landline service would not be restored. Instead, the customer was offered the aforementioned AT&T Phone – Advanced for about $45 per month.
Recommended Stories
AT&T also pointed out that wireless voice services from other major providers are available in the area. I'm sure the company is just throwing it out there, in case someone gets the hint.
A similar case occurred in California, where AT&T reportedly declined to fix a copper landline connection for an elderly woman after a theft incident disabled her service. The woman, aged 95, was left without a working landline for two months. It was only after local news coverage and public outcry that AT&T restored the line within two days.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: