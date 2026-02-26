Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

iPad Air (M3) hits $499 at Walmart ahead of iPad Air (M4) launch

The tablet is still a force to be reckoned with, so save while the deal lasts!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the iPad Air.
iPad Air (M3) held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena

I recently reported on a generous iPad Air (M3) deal on Amazon that allowed shoppers to grab the 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage for $110 off. While that offer is sadly a thing of the past, it’s actually not too late to save on this speedy tablet.

It turns out that Walmart, too, is clearing shelves to make room for the upcoming iPad Air with the M4 chip. You can currently snag the 11-inch model in Space Gray with 128GB of storage for $100 off, which is just $10 shy of Amazon’s previous deal. This means you can upgrade your tablet game for just $499, which is definitely a tempting price for all the bells and whistles this slate offers.

Save $100 on the 11-inch 128GB iPad Air (M3) at Walmart!

$499
$599
$100 off (17%)
Walmart is offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) with 128GB of storage space, dropping the tablet to just $499. The slate is still worth getting, as it delivers fast performance and pleasant visuals on the go. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


While it may be advancing in age, the M3 chip is still a force to be reckoned with. It delivers blazing performance, so day-to-day tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and occasional gaming won’t even make it sweat. That immense firepower is coupled with a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. While it may not be a fancy Ultra Retina Tandem OLED panel like those on the Pro models, it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience, even if it lacks the deep blacks of the Pro-grade screens. But given that you’ll be paying just $500 for this bad boy, that’s hardly a deal-breaker.

Recommended For You

That being said, I should note that the screen is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The refresh rate is something your eyes can get used to, but 500 nits might be insufficient to see everything clearly in direct sunlight. Keep this in mind if you plan on using the tablet outdoors frequently.

But if you intend to use the slate indoors, there’s nothing to think about. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save $100 on a dependable 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15831 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless