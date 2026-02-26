iPad Air (M3) hits $499 at Walmart ahead of iPad Air (M4) launch
The tablet is still a force to be reckoned with, so save while the deal lasts!
iPad Air (M3) held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
I recently reported on a generous iPad Air (M3) deal on Amazon that allowed shoppers to grab the 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage for $110 off. While that offer is sadly a thing of the past, it’s actually not too late to save on this speedy tablet.
It turns out that Walmart, too, is clearing shelves to make room for the upcoming iPad Air with the M4 chip. You can currently snag the 11-inch model in Space Gray with 128GB of storage for $100 off, which is just $10 shy of Amazon’s previous deal. This means you can upgrade your tablet game for just $499, which is definitely a tempting price for all the bells and whistles this slate offers.
While it may be advancing in age, the M3 chip is still a force to be reckoned with. It delivers blazing performance, so day-to-day tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and occasional gaming won’t even make it sweat. That immense firepower is coupled with a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. While it may not be a fancy Ultra Retina Tandem OLED panel like those on the Pro models, it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience, even if it lacks the deep blacks of the Pro-grade screens. But given that you’ll be paying just $500 for this bad boy, that’s hardly a deal-breaker.
That being said, I should note that the screen is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The refresh rate is something your eyes can get used to, but 500 nits might be insufficient to see everything clearly in direct sunlight. Keep this in mind if you plan on using the tablet outdoors frequently.
But if you intend to use the slate indoors, there’s nothing to think about. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save $100 on a dependable 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip today!
