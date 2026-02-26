iPad Air (M3) hits $499 at Walmart ahead of iPad Air (M4) launch

Save $100 on the 11-inch 128GB iPad Air (M3) at Walmart! $499 $599 $100 off (17%) Walmart is offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) with 128GB of storage space, dropping the tablet to just $499. The slate is still worth getting, as it delivers fast performance and pleasant visuals on the go. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart

While it may be advancing in age, the M3 chip is still a force to be reckoned with. It delivers blazing performance, so day-to-day tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and occasional gaming won’t even make it sweat. That immense firepower is coupled with a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. While it may not be a fancy Ultra Retina Tandem OLED panel like those on the Pro models, it still delivers a pleasant viewing experience, even if it lacks the deep blacks of the Pro-grade screens. But given that you’ll be paying just $500 for this bad boy, that’s hardly a deal-breaker.That being said, I should note that the screen is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of 500 nits. The refresh rate is something your eyes can get used to, but 500 nits might be insufficient to see everything clearly in direct sunlight. Keep this in mind if you plan on using the tablet outdoors frequently.But if you intend to use the slate indoors, there’s nothing to think about. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save $100 on a dependable 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip today!