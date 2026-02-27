Compact powerhouse JBL Flip 7 drops below $100 on Amazon

JBL Flip 7: Save 33% on Amazon! $50 off (33%) The JBL Flip 7 is selling for 33% off on Amazon, allowing you to get one for less than $100. This is a bargain price for the loud sound and incredible durability this compact powerhouse brings to the table. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

Despite its small size, the JBL Flip 7 refuses to compromise on quality, delivering rich audio and punchy lows. It also supports Auracast, allowing you to pair multiple units together for the ultimate listening experience. Plus, with the JBL Portable companion app, you can easily customize the EQ settings to match your taste for even deeper immersion.The real star of the show, however, is the rugged build. This speaker is officially drop-proof certified, meaning it can survive a one-meter fall onto concrete. It also boasts an IP68 rating, outclassing the typical IP67 certification found on most competitors. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive being submerged in up to 4.92 feet of water for 30 minutes, giving you more peace of mind than the standard 3.3-foot limit on its rivals. That said, I encourage you not to test that out.To top it all off, you get up to 14 hours of battery life, which can stretch to 16 hours if you engage Playtime Boost—though keep in mind that this mode does dial back the bass. The truth is that the JBL Flip 7 brings a lot to the table, making it a solid pick at its current sub-$100 price. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save while you can!