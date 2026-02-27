Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Compact powerhouse JBL Flip 7 drops below $100 on Amazon

The speaker delivers loud sound for its size, has high durability, and is worth every penny at this price. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Three mountain bikers wearing helmets.
JBL Flip 7 carried outdoors. | Image by JBL

The new JBL Flip 7 is a compact powerhouse that's easily among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. However, if its performance isn't enough to sway you, Amazon is currently offering a sweet 33% discount, giving you the perfect excuse to finally upgrade your listening experience.

With this markdown, you can snag a unit for less than $100, which is a solid $50 off its usual $150 price tag. The best part? Every color option is included in the deal, so you can save regardless of which paint job you fancy the most.

JBL Flip 7: Save 33% on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
The JBL Flip 7 is selling for 33% off on Amazon, allowing you to get one for less than $100. This is a bargain price for the loud sound and incredible durability this compact powerhouse brings to the table. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Despite its small size, the JBL Flip 7 refuses to compromise on quality, delivering rich audio and punchy lows. It also supports Auracast, allowing you to pair multiple units together for the ultimate listening experience. Plus, with the JBL Portable companion app, you can easily customize the EQ settings to match your taste for even deeper immersion.

The real star of the show, however, is the rugged build. This speaker is officially drop-proof certified, meaning it can survive a one-meter fall onto concrete. It also boasts an IP68 rating, outclassing the typical IP67 certification found on most competitors. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive being submerged in up to 4.92 feet of water for 30 minutes, giving you more peace of mind than the standard 3.3-foot limit on its rivals. That said, I encourage you not to test that out.

Recommended For You

To top it all off, you get up to 14 hours of battery life, which can stretch to 16 hours if you engage Playtime Boost—though keep in mind that this mode does dial back the bass. The truth is that the JBL Flip 7 brings a lot to the table, making it a solid pick at its current sub-$100 price. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save while you can!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15834 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless