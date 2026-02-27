Compact powerhouse JBL Flip 7 drops below $100 on Amazon
The speaker delivers loud sound for its size, has high durability, and is worth every penny at this price. Don't miss out!
JBL Flip 7 carried outdoors. | Image by JBL
The new JBL Flip 7 is a compact powerhouse that's easily among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. However, if its performance isn't enough to sway you, Amazon is currently offering a sweet 33% discount, giving you the perfect excuse to finally upgrade your listening experience.
With this markdown, you can snag a unit for less than $100, which is a solid $50 off its usual $150 price tag. The best part? Every color option is included in the deal, so you can save regardless of which paint job you fancy the most.
Despite its small size, the JBL Flip 7 refuses to compromise on quality, delivering rich audio and punchy lows. It also supports Auracast, allowing you to pair multiple units together for the ultimate listening experience. Plus, with the JBL Portable companion app, you can easily customize the EQ settings to match your taste for even deeper immersion.
The real star of the show, however, is the rugged build. This speaker is officially drop-proof certified, meaning it can survive a one-meter fall onto concrete. It also boasts an IP68 rating, outclassing the typical IP67 certification found on most competitors. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive being submerged in up to 4.92 feet of water for 30 minutes, giving you more peace of mind than the standard 3.3-foot limit on its rivals. That said, I encourage you not to test that out.
