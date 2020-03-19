Watch Nokia unveil its newest Android smartphones here

Nokia Android

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2020, 4:42 AM
Even though we're pretty sure you couldn't help but feel sad to see this year's edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic that was still an epidemic back then, we can all find a little solace in getting more time to digest a bunch of product announcements that would have otherwise been lumped together in the space of just a few days.

Today, for instance, is Nokia day, as confirmed by exclusive global brand licensee HMD Global several weeks after the Finland-based company predictably dropped its plans of unveiling a new family of Android-running handsets on February 23 in the beautiful capital city of Catalonia. 

Unsurprisingly, the rescheduled product launch event is set to be an online-only affair, but if it makes you feel any better, you'll be able to witness the action as it happens on YouTube. We've embedded the live stream below for your viewing pleasure, and in case you don't know what to expect, a steady stream of recent rumors leaves little to the imagination and very few unanswered questions.


The headliner is widely rumored to be... no, not a flagship sequel to last year's disappointing Nokia 9 PureView, but rather an upper mid-range Nokia 8.3 (or 8.2) model with 5G connectivity. This budget-friendly bad boy is unfortunately unlikely to be released stateside, allegedly packing a respectable Snapdragon 765 processor and up to 8 gigs of memory.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.3 (or 5.2) is expected to pair an extra-large 6.6-inch or so display with a quad rear-facing camera setup, both features being highly unusual for the sub-$200 price bracket. Finally, as the name suggests, the Nokia 1.3 is reportedly an entry-level device with Android 10 (Go Edition) software, a crazy low MSRP of less than $100, and a decent design headlined by a sleek, waterdrop-style notch.

Of course, none of that information is etched in stone until HMD confirms it starting at 4:30 pm GMT live on YouTube. That's 12:30 pm Eastern, 9:30 am Pacific Time, 5:30 pm CET, 10 pm in New Delhi, and 12:30 am (March 20) in Beijing.

