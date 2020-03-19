Watch Nokia unveil its newest Android smartphones here









Unsurprisingly, the rescheduled product launch event is set to be an online-only affair, but if it makes you feel any better, you'll be able to witness the action as it happens on YouTube. We've embedded the live stream below for your viewing pleasure, and in case you don't know what to expect, a steady stream of recent rumors leaves little to the imagination and very few unanswered questions.













Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.3 (or 5.2 ) is expected to pair an extra-large 6.6-inch or so display with a quad rear-facing camera setup, both features being highly unusual for the sub-$200 price bracket. Finally, as the name suggests, the Nokia 1.3 is reportedly an entry-level device with Android 10 (Go Edition) software, a crazy low MSRP of less than $100, and a decent design headlined by a sleek, waterdrop-style notch.





Of course, none of that information is etched in stone until HMD confirms it starting at 4:30 pm GMT live on YouTube. That's 12:30 pm Eastern, 9:30 am Pacific Time, 5:30 pm CET, 10 pm in New Delhi, and 12:30 am (March 20) in Beijing.