Budget Nokia 1.3 leaks in full with notched display, Google Assistant button
Housed within the small notch is said to be a 5-megapixel selfie camera that should take acceptable photos. It’s coupled with an unspecified rear camera which itself sits alongside an LED flash inside a compact camera module.
Some reports say the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by a low-end MediaTek chipset while others point towards a Snapdragon alternative. Either way, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage is expected as standard, although a 1/16GB variant could be made available at a slightly higher price.
Ensuring things run as smoothly as possible should be Android 10 (Go Edition). There’s no word yet on the battery capacity or the presence of a headphone jack.
The Nokia 1.3 should hit shelves later this month. In the United States it is expected to retail for $99.