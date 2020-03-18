Nokia Android

Budget Nokia 1.3 leaks in full with notched display, Google Assistant button

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 18, 2020, 6:18 AM
HMD Global is going to announce several new smartphones tomorrow via an online-only event that was originally meant to be held in London. One of them is expected to be the Nokia 1.3, which has just leaked in full courtesy of Evan Blass.

The budget smartphone features a notched LCD display that reportedly measures in at 6-inches, making it noticeably bigger than the 5.5-inch screen used on the previous-gen Nokia 1 Plus. But thanks to the slimmer bezels, the Nokia 1.3 shouldn’t be much bigger than its predecessor.

Housed within the small notch is said to be a 5-megapixel selfie camera that should take acceptable photos. It’s coupled with an unspecified rear camera which itself sits alongside an LED flash inside a compact camera module.

Other external features include a rear-mounted speaker, a 3D nano-textured plastic cover on the back of the phone, and a dedicated Google Assistant button like several other Nokia-branded smartphones.

Some reports say the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by a low-end MediaTek chipset while others point towards a Snapdragon alternative. Either way, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage is expected as standard, although a 1/16GB variant could be made available at a slightly higher price.

Ensuring things run as smoothly as possible should be Android 10 (Go Edition). There’s no word yet on the battery capacity or the presence of a headphone jack.

The Nokia 1.3 should hit shelves later this month. In the United States it is expected to retail for $99.

