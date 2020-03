Budget Nokia 1.3 leaks in full with notched display, Google Assistant button

HMD Global is going to announce several new smartphones tomorrow via an online-only event that was originally meant to be held in London. One of them is expected to be the Nokia 1 .3, which has just leaked in full courtesy of Evan Blass The budget smartphone features a notched LCD display that reportedly measures in at 6-inches, making it noticeably bigger than the 5.5-inch screen used on the previous-gen Nokia 1 Plus. But thanks to the slimmer bezels, the Nokia 1.3 shouldn’t be much bigger than its predecessor.Housed within the small notch is said to be a 5-megapixel selfie camera that should take acceptable photos. It’s coupled with an unspecified rear camera which itself sits alongside an LED flash inside a compact camera module.Other external features include a rear-mounted speaker, a 3D nano-textured plastic cover on the back of the phone, and a dedicated Google Assistant button like several other Nokia-branded smartphones.Some reports say the Nokia 1.3 will be powered by a low-end MediaTek chipset while others point towards a Snapdragon alternative. Either way, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage is expected as standard, although a 1/16GB variant could be made available at a slightly higher price.Ensuring things run as smoothly as possible should be Android 10 (Go Edition). There’s no word yet on the battery capacity or the presence of a headphone jack.The Nokia 1.3 should hit shelves later this month. In the United States it is expected to retail for $99.