Nokia and HMD Global are officially out of MWC 2020
New Nokia phones won't debut in Barcelona after all
Massive names including Amazon, Ericsson, Facebook, Intel, LG, and Sony have all withdrawn over health concerns in recent days. Now, Finnish companies Nokia and HMD Global have announced their decision to pull out of the Barcelona event.
HMD Global, on the other hand, is the company behind recent Nokia-branded smartphones. It originally scheduled a press conference for Sunday, February 23, but has taken the decision to cancel it over health concerns.
One of MWC 2020's backbones is also out
Joining these two companies on the list of withdrawals is Deutsche Telekom, the company behind T-Mobile. It’s one of four primary network operators in Europe and is considered to be one of MWC’s backbones.
The company’s decision to pull out will put even more pressure on the GSM Association to cancel MWC 2020 entirely, or at least postpone the gathering.
2 Comments
2. meanestgenius
Posts: 23035; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 39 min ago 0
1. 47AlphaTango
Posts: 748; Member since: Sep 27, 2015
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):