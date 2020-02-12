Nokia MWC Android

Nokia and HMD Global are officially out of MWC 2020

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 12, 2020, 5:52 AM
Nokia and HMD Global are officially out of MWC 2020
The Mobile World Congress conversation is typically about which companies are attending, but this year the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on things and there are more people talking about who isn’t going.

New Nokia phones won't debut in Barcelona after all


Massive names including Amazon, Ericsson, Facebook, Intel, LG, and Sony have all withdrawn over health concerns in recent days. Now, Finnish companies Nokia and HMD Global have announced their decision to pull out of the Barcelona event.

Nokia is responsible for much of the equipment used in 4G LTE and 5G networks across the globe and is arguably one of the most important exhibitors at MWC. Its decision to bow out will come as a massive blow to organizers and makes a cancelation even more likely.

HMD Global, on the other hand, is the company behind recent Nokia-branded smartphones. It originally scheduled a press conference for Sunday, February 23, but has taken the decision to cancel it over health concerns.

Expected to make an appearance at MWC 2020 were the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3. HMD still plans to showcase these upcoming devices and will share details about its new plans soon.

One of MWC 2020's backbones is also out


Joining these two companies on the list of withdrawals is Deutsche Telekom, the company behind T-Mobile. It’s one of four primary network operators in Europe and is considered to be one of MWC’s backbones.

The company’s decision to pull out will put even more pressure on the GSM Association to cancel MWC 2020 entirely, or at least postpone the gathering.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 23035; Member since: May 28, 2014

No company can be faulted for backing out due to safety concerns.

posted on 39 min ago

47AlphaTango
Reply

1. 47AlphaTango

Posts: 748; Member since: Sep 27, 2015

I'm not surprised that this is happening......

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless