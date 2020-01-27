The Nokia 8.2 5G could have an impressively low price tag

5G connectivity for less than €500!



For reference, some of the cheapest 5G devices on the market right now are the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, which retail at €599 and €749 respectively. The Nokia 8 .2 5G will, therefore, be undercutting rivals by a significant margin.



For those of you that aren’t yet aware, the smartphone in question is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 765 on board. This chipset has been designed to bring 5G connectivity to the masses and is one of the first to include an integrated 5G modem.



It should be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, although a premium model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected too.



An all-screen design comprised of a bezel-less display and pop-up 64-megapixel selfie camera will lead the way externally. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and headphone jack are going to be present as well.



Lastly, the Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to ship with stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program. A 3,500mAh battery is also rumored, although battery life might not be that good considering the large display and extra battery drain caused by 5G connectivity.