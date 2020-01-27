Nokia Android

The Nokia 8.2 5G could have an impressively low price tag

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 27, 2020, 12:54 PM
The Nokia 8.2 5G could have an impressively low price tag

HMD Global, the company behind the latest Nokia smartphones, has made no secret of its plans to release several 5G devices in the future. But rather than starting with a premium flagship, it’s first planning to launch a much cheaper mid-range model. 

5G connectivity for less than €500! 


The Nokia 8.2 5G is scheduled to debut at MWC 2020 next month and, if the latest information is accurate, it could hit shelves across Europe shortly after with an impressive price tag of just €495 attached.

For reference, some of the cheapest 5G devices on the market right now are the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, which retail at €599 and €749 respectively. The Nokia 8.2 5G will, therefore, be undercutting rivals by a significant margin.

For those of you that aren’t yet aware, the smartphone in question is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 765 on board. This chipset has been designed to bring 5G connectivity to the masses and is one of the first to include an integrated 5G modem.

It should be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, although a premium model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected too.

An all-screen design comprised of a bezel-less display and pop-up 64-megapixel selfie camera will lead the way externally. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and headphone jack are going to be present as well.

Lastly, the Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to ship with stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program. A 3,500mAh battery is also rumored, although battery life might not be that good considering the large display and extra battery drain caused by 5G connectivity.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

vasra
Reply

1. vasra

Posts: 134; Member since: Feb 27, 2014

3,500mAh :-D HMD really knows how to fail.

posted on 57 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
PET-TPU-or-Tempered-Glass--all-you-need-to-know-to-choose-a-screen-protector
PET, TPU, or Tempered Glass – all you need to know to choose a screen protector
google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Popular stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless