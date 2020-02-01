The Nokia 5.2 is the Captain America of Nokia smartphones

The Nokia 5.2 is codenamed Captain America



The back of the phone seems to be carved out of plastic and incorporates a quadruple-camera setup. This is rather surprising considering previous rumors – the phone was expected to feature two cameras – but suggests HMD Global is trying to adopt a more aggressive strategy.



Powering the smartphone will reportedly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. According to Evan Blass, it should also feature an impressive 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. Stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program should ensure a snappy experience.



The The Nokia 6 .2 will go official on Sunday, February 23, ahead of a release on Wednesday, March 4. HMD Global looks set to price the phone at $180 in the United States, which falls in line with previous rumors of a €169 price tag for Europe.