Nokia Android

The Nokia 5.2 is the Captain America of Nokia smartphones

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 01, 2020, 1:19 PM
The Nokia 5.2 is the Captain America of Nokia smartphones
HMD Global is expected to unveil several new smartphones at MWC 2020 in late February. The Nokia 5.2 is one of them and it has just leaked courtesy of tipster Evan Blass.

The Nokia 5.2 is codenamed Captain America


Following in the footsteps of virtually every recent Nokia-branded smartphone, the upcoming device, which is codenamed Captain America, features a 6.2-inch notched display on the front that’s coupled with pretty average bezels and a slightly larger chin which incorporates Nokia branding. 

The back of the phone seems to be carved out of plastic and incorporates a quadruple-camera setup. This is rather surprising considering previous rumors – the phone was expected to feature two cameras – but suggests HMD Global is trying to adopt a more aggressive strategy. 

Powering the smartphone will reportedly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. According to Evan Blass, it should also feature an impressive 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. Stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program should ensure a snappy experience.

The Nokia 6.2 will go official on Sunday, February 23, ahead of a release on Wednesday, March 4. HMD Global looks set to price the phone at $180 in the United States, which falls in line with previous rumors of a €169 price tag for Europe.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Vancetastic
Reply

1. Vancetastic

Posts: 1932; Member since: May 17, 2017

Plastic?? Dang that notch... otherwise, I'd get this. I love plastic!

posted on 1 hour ago

higixa7195
Reply

2. higixa7195

Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago

The story of Bradley is`cool, two weeks ago, my father's sister also received a 8465 dollar check, working 40 hours per month from home Learn more about this site ----->> w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 1 hour ago

Elvis358
Reply

3. Elvis358

Posts: 298; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Why codename an ugly phone as Captain America??

posted on 24 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal
T-Mobile customers can get an awesome Galaxy S10/Galaxy Watch Active 2 bundle deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless