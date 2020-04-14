Nokia 9.3 PureView may take on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with 120Hz display
A super smooth 120Hz display with slim bezels
Tipster Nokia Anew has an impressive track record when it comes to Nokia leaks. In their latest Tweet, they claim HMD Global is planning a super smooth 120Hz display for the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView.
Another exciting Nokia 9.3 PureView feature could be the penta-camera system on the rear. HMD Global is reportedly working on the setup with a new partner and plans to use a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter coupled with a 64-megapixel main camera.
Also included are dedicated telephoto, depth, and macro cameras alongside a new 48-megapixel selfie sensor.
The flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView looks set to go official later this year alongside the Nokia 7.3. This will happen at a dedicated event held in August or September if the plans don’t change.
