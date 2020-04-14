Nokia 9.3 PureView may take on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with 120Hz display

A super smooth 120Hz display with slim bezels

Tipsterhas an impressive track record when it comes to Nokia leaks. In their latest Tweet, they claim HMD Global is planning a super smooth 120Hz display for the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView.That should help position the flagship as a more direct competitor to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro , especially when combined with the rumored all-screen design that may use either punch-hole or in-screen camera technology.Ensuring users can take full advantage of the smooth experience should be the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program. The presence of the former means 5G network support is to be expected too.Another exciting Nokia 9.3 PureView feature could be the penta-camera system on the rear. HMD Global is reportedly working on the setup with a new partner and plans to use a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter coupled with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is already shaping up quite nicely despite being around five months away. Information about the complex camera system leaked out recently and today an important detail about the display has emerged.