Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 to be joined by several products at MWC 2020

The Nokia 5.2 is finally on its way



It will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 632 processor, which was previously used inside the Motorola Moto G7, and 3GB of RAM accompanied by 32GB of storage as standard. However, a pricier variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is apparently planned for certain markets.

A 6.2-inch notched LCD panel is expected up front alongside an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear, on the other hand, should be adorned by a 16-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel depth sensor.



Overall, the smartphone will look a lot like the Nokia 6.2 model pictured above. In fact, it'll reportedly be available in the same colors – Ceramic Black and Ice.



A release date hasn’t yet been provided, but it’s claimed HMD Global is planning a €169 price for the phone in Europe. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 retail at €199 and €299 respectively, for reference.

The Nokia 1.3 will be the cheapest smartphone in the lineup

Slotting in below the Nokia 5.2 and every other smartphone in the lineup, for that matter, is going to be the entry-level Nokia 1.3. It should replace last year’s Nokia 1 Plus and cost just €79 at launch.



At that price point, buyers will reportedly gain access to an LCD screen that measures in at 6-inches. This is up drastically from the 5.5-inch and 4.5-inch displays of the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1, but shouldn’t result in a huge size increase thanks to the presence of slimmer bezels and a notch.

An unspecified MediaTek chipset is expected inside alongside 1GB of RAM and just 8GB of storage, although a 1/16GB could also be on the way. Fortunately, Android 10 (Go Edition) should ensure a snappy experience.



Users can expect a 3D nano-textured plastic cover on the back, much like the Nokia 2.3, and a 13-megapixel camera. A 5-megapixel selfie shooter paired with an LED flash is likely as well.

A new Original Series Nokia phone is planned

According to the same source, HMD Global is planning to announce a new Original Series Nokia device. Little is known about the product right now – it could be a revamp of an old product or a totally new phone – but it’s believed to have been delayed until MWC 2020.



The company was reportedly planning to unveil the device around the Chinese New Year, but apparently canceled all plans in light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

Could a fitness tracker also be unveiled?

The last thing on HMD Global’s list of products for MWC 2020 is rumored to be some sort of fitness tracker wearable complete with NFC and Google Pay, apparently priced in the region of €45.



The list of accompanying products could have been much longer, but plans for a mini projector, selfie light, power bank, mini printer, and even two smartwatches have all been shelved.

HMD Global is now switching focus back to Europe

On a related note, it’s claimed consumers should expect some light delays this quarter when it comes to shipments of both existing and upcoming products. That’s because of the Coronavirus outbreak and HMD Global’s shift in focus.



The company’s main priority is now understood to be Europe, although the US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and other Asian markets including China are also important.



