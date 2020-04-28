Android 10 update hits the mid-range Nokia 6.2, but not in the US (yet)

















After all, the Nokia 6.2 is by no means a powerhouse, packing a decidedly mediocre Snapdragon 636 processor and as little as 3 gigs of memory. But its quality/price ratio is certainly not bad, especially in a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant fetching $250 stateside.





Unfortunately, the Android 10 update is not live in the US just yet, although HMD is likely to spread the love worldwide in a matter of weeks, with everything from smart reply functionality to a system-wide dark mode option and vastly improved gesture navigation undoubtedly included, not to mention newer security patches and general performance enhancements.