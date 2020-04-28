Android 10 update hits the mid-range Nokia 6.2, but not in the US (yet)

Nokia Android Software updates

Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2020
If you care about software updates, the best Android smartphone brand you can buy from (especially on a tight budget) is without a doubt Nokia. HMD Global, the small Finland-based outfit that's actually in charge of marketing Nokia-labeled handsets since late 2016, has done a truly unrivaled job of spreading the Android 10 love across its portfolio of 2019 and even 2018-released products in the last few months, but believe it or not, the company's work is still far from finished.

There are no less than six low to mid-end Nokias currently running Android 9.0 Pie scheduled to make the jump to the newest OS version during Q2, although HMD also has several Q1 loose ends to tie up before moving on to the humble group composed of the 1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, 2.1, 3.1, 5.1, and entry-level Nokia 1.

Hot on the heels of the 2.3, 3.2, and 4.2, the mid-range Nokia 6.2 is being upgraded to Android 10 as we speak, at least in a number of "Wave 1" countries including Armenia, Bahrain, Belgium, Egypt, France, India, Iran, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, and many more.


As the name suggests, the 6.2 is a significantly more powerful handset than the three recently updated Android smartphones, not to mention the Nokia 2.2 that received the same OS promotion over a month ago. Still, it's hard to complain when looking at the specs, features, and designs of a number of devices from other brands that have left Android Pie behind in recent months.

After all, the Nokia 6.2 is by no means a powerhouse, packing a decidedly mediocre Snapdragon 636 processor and as little as 3 gigs of memory. But its quality/price ratio is certainly not bad, especially in a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant fetching $250 stateside. 

Unfortunately, the Android 10 update is not live in the US just yet, although HMD is likely to spread the love worldwide in a matter of weeks, with everything from smart reply functionality to a system-wide dark mode option and vastly improved gesture navigation undoubtedly included, not to mention newer security patches and general performance enhancements.

