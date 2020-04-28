Android 10 update hits the mid-range Nokia 6.2, but not in the US (yet)
Hot on the heels of the 2.3, 3.2, and 4.2, the mid-range Nokia 6.2 is being upgraded to Android 10 as we speak, at least in a number of "Wave 1" countries including Armenia, Bahrain, Belgium, Egypt, France, India, Iran, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, and many more.
Nokia 6.2 just got upgraded to Android 10! https://t.co/fI9pv4agyL #Android10 #Nokia6dot2 https://t.co/N948clFCFc— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 28, 2020
As the name suggests, the 6.2 is a significantly more powerful handset than the three recently updated Android smartphones, not to mention the Nokia 2.2 that received the same OS promotion over a month ago. Still, it's hard to complain when looking at the specs, features, and designs of a number of devices from other brands that have left Android Pie behind in recent months.
After all, the Nokia 6.2 is by no means a powerhouse, packing a decidedly mediocre Snapdragon 636 processor and as little as 3 gigs of memory. But its quality/price ratio is certainly not bad, especially in a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant fetching $250 stateside.
Unfortunately, the Android 10 update is not live in the US just yet, although HMD is likely to spread the love worldwide in a matter of weeks, with everything from smart reply functionality to a system-wide dark mode option and vastly improved gesture navigation undoubtedly included, not to mention newer security patches and general performance enhancements.