Android 10 update hits the mid-range Nokia 6.2, but not in the US (yet)

After all, the Nokia 6.2 is by no means a powerhouse, packing a decidedly mediocre Snapdragon 636 processor and as little as 3 gigs of memory. But its quality/price ratio is certainly not bad, especially in a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant fetching $250 stateside.





Unfortunately, the Android 10 update is not live in the US just yet, although HMD is likely to spread the love worldwide in a matter of weeks, with everything from smart reply functionality to a system-wide dark mode option and vastly improved gesture navigation undoubtedly included, not to mention newer security patches and general performance enhancements.

If you care about software updates, the best Android smartphone brand you can buy from (especially on a tight budget) is without a doubt Nokia. HMD Global, the small Finland-based outfit that's actually in charge of marketing Nokia-labeled handsets since late 2016, has done a truly unrivaled job of spreading the Android 10 love across its portfolio of 2019 and even 2018-released products in the last few months , but believe it or not, the company's work is still far from finished.