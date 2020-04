Three more budget-friendly Nokia smartphones get Android 10 updates

If you've bought yourself a Nokia smartphone in the last couple of years, you don't have to worry about getting Android updates. HMD Global is doing a great job keeping its devices up to date with the latest version of Google's mobile platform, regardless of whether you're using a very cheap or a quite expensive phone.The Finnish company confirmed last month that about seven smartphones from its last year lineup will be getting Android 10 updates by the end of Q2 2020. Some of them have already received the promised update, including the Nokia 2.3 Nokia 3.2 , and Nokia 4.2 that we'll be talking about today.If you missed the news about Nokia 3 .2 and Nokia 4.2 getting their Android 10 updates in the first week of the month, we're here to remind you that if you own either of the two phones, you should be able to update to Android 10.The most recent addition to the list of smartphones to receive Android 10 is the Nokia 2 .3. The information was confirmed today by HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas , but keep in mind that just 10% of the devices will receive the update today, while 50% by April 24 and on April 26 100% of phones will have received Android 10.There's one important thing worth mentioning when it comes to Nokia 2.3 Android 10 rollout. The first wave includes the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, and Yemen.Nokia 2.3 owners living in other countries will get the Android 10 update in wave 2, so make sure you keep checking HMD Global's official blog for more information.