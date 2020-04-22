Three more budget-friendly Nokia smartphones get Android 10 updates
The most recent addition to the list of smartphones to receive Android 10 is the Nokia 2.3. The information was confirmed today by HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas, but keep in mind that just 10% of the devices will receive the update today, while 50% by April 24 and on April 26 100% of phones will have received Android 10.
There's one important thing worth mentioning when it comes to Nokia 2.3 Android 10 rollout. The first wave includes the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, and Yemen.
Nokia 2.3 owners living in other countries will get the Android 10 update in wave 2, so make sure you keep checking HMD Global's official blog for more information.