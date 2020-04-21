Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's incredibly popular Galaxy A50 scores long overdue Android 10 update on Verizon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 21, 2020, 7:51 AM
Samsung's incredibly popular Galaxy A50 scores long overdue Android 10 update on Verizon
The Galaxy A50 is obviously far from Samsung's most glamorous or powerful smartphone released in 2019, but thanks to its undeniably attractive design, respectable specifications, and very reasonable price, the mid-ranger quickly became one of the world's best-selling Android models.

Offered in an unlocked variant, as well as on major and minor carriers including Verizon, Sprint, US Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile at a fair $350, the 6.4-inch handset has also been quite popular in the US, but now it's time for the improved Galaxy A51 to shine and garner the attention of bargain hunters interested in striking a decent balance between a modern design and a solid spec sheet.

Of course, Samsung isn't leaving the Galaxy A50 behind from a software support standpoint just yet, with an official Android 10 update kicked off a little over a month ago and picked up by Verizon for an over-the-air expansion on America's largest wireless network as we speak. The OTA delivery is confirmed both by actual users on Reddit and the nation's number one mobile operator on its official support webpage.

The Android 10 changelog includes a bunch of cool stuff that will vastly improve the performance, security, and convenience of the already silky smooth Galaxy A50, with features like Smart Reply, Live Transcribe, Dark Mode, Sound Amplifier, and a revised gesture navigation system pretty much guaranteed to capture your attention as soon as you download and install the undoubtedly large update.

This also comes with April 2020 security patches... in April 2020, which is pretty nice for a mid-end device, partially offsetting the disappointment of having to wait all this time for the same Android 10 goodies that Samsung's high-enders received many months ago

In case you're wondering, Verizon doesn't sell the Galaxy A50 anymore, but the handset can still be purchased directly from its manufacturer at $349.99 in a Big Red-locked variant, which is arguably a terrible deal. The A51 is a lot more attractive right now, not to mention Apple's second-gen iPhone SE.

Related phones

Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50 View Full specs

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$276 Samsung Galaxy A50 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 25 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless