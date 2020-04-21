Samsung's incredibly popular Galaxy A50 scores long overdue Android 10 update on Verizon
The Android 10 changelog includes a bunch of cool stuff that will vastly improve the performance, security, and convenience of the already silky smooth Galaxy A50, with features like Smart Reply, Live Transcribe, Dark Mode, Sound Amplifier, and a revised gesture navigation system pretty much guaranteed to capture your attention as soon as you download and install the undoubtedly large update.
This also comes with April 2020 security patches... in April 2020, which is pretty nice for a mid-end device, partially offsetting the disappointment of having to wait all this time for the same Android 10 goodies that Samsung's high-enders received many months ago.
In case you're wondering, Verizon doesn't sell the Galaxy A50 anymore, but the handset can still be purchased directly from its manufacturer at $349.99 in a Big Red-locked variant, which is arguably a terrible deal. The A51 is a lot more attractive right now, not to mention Apple's second-gen iPhone SE.