The wait for Android 10 is finally over for Moto Z4 users on Verizon

upgradeable would be the correct designation for Technically, 5G-would be the correct designation for this 6.4-inch handset with a 3,600mAh battery under its hood that only supports 4G LTE download speeds by default, needing a special Moto Mod attachment packing its own 2,000mAh cell, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and Snapdragon X50 modem to tap into Verizon's state-of-the-art Ultra Wideband network





Bottom line, this is certainly no pushover and it's arguably the best Moto-branded phone available on a major US carrier right now, which is why it must have been massively frustrating for its owners to see humbler devices like the Motorola One Power or Moto G7 Plus beat the Z4 to the Android 10 punch in various international markets.









But a fair number of users are saying they've been able to download and install the update in the last 24 hours, offering proof in the form of screenshots detailing the lengthy changelog. As you may already know, the Android 10 enhancement package contains a new system-wide dark mode, as well as intuitive gestures for "Go home", "Go back", "Peeking", and "Switch between recent apps" actions, upgraded volume controls, and a bunch of notification improvements.





In the specific case of the Verizon-locked Moto Z4 variant, the update is making its way alongside March security patches, which is definitely not bad. What's not so great is that the Z4 might never receive an additional major OS update. Of course, Motorola could always reconsider that extremely ill-advised decision

Despite what the name might suggest, the 2019-released Moto Z4 is not what we'd call a true flagship. Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor, the modular phone nonetheless made headlines as Verizon's first 5G-capable mobile device