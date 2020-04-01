Verizon Motorola Android Software updates

The wait for Android 10 is finally over for Moto Z4 users on Verizon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 01, 2020, 5:48 AM
Despite what the name might suggest, the 2019-released Moto Z4 is not what we'd call a true flagship. Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor, the modular phone nonetheless made headlines as Verizon's first 5G-capable mobile device.

Technically, 5G-upgradeable would be the correct designation for this 6.4-inch handset with a 3,600mAh battery under its hood that only supports 4G LTE download speeds by default, needing a special Moto Mod attachment packing its own 2,000mAh cell, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and Snapdragon X50 modem to tap into Verizon's state-of-the-art Ultra Wideband network.

Bottom line, this is certainly no pushover and it's arguably the best Moto-branded phone available on a major US carrier right now, which is why it must have been massively frustrating for its owners to see humbler devices like the Motorola One Power or Moto G7 Plus beat the Z4 to the Android 10 punch in various international markets.

The unlocked version of the Moto Z4 finally followed suit a few weeks ago, and now the official over-the-air update to the newest OS flavor is reportedly rolling out to Verizon-specific units. Big Red's software support webpage makes no mention of this highly anticipated and long overdue goodie pack yet, which probably means the OTA rollout is still in its early stages.

But a fair number of users are saying they've been able to download and install the update in the last 24 hours, offering proof in the form of screenshots detailing the lengthy changelog. As you may already know, the Android 10 enhancement package contains a new system-wide dark mode, as well as intuitive gestures for "Go home", "Go back", "Peeking", and "Switch between recent apps" actions, upgraded volume controls, and a bunch of notification improvements.

In the specific case of the Verizon-locked Moto Z4 variant, the update is making its way alongside March security patches, which is definitely not bad. What's not so great is that the Z4 might never receive an additional major OS update. Of course, Motorola could always reconsider that extremely ill-advised decision.

