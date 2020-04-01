The wait for Android 10 is finally over for Moto Z4 users on Verizon
The unlocked version of the Moto Z4 finally followed suit a few weeks ago, and now the official over-the-air update to the newest OS flavor is reportedly rolling out to Verizon-specific units. Big Red's software support webpage makes no mention of this highly anticipated and long overdue goodie pack yet, which probably means the OTA rollout is still in its early stages.
But a fair number of users are saying they've been able to download and install the update in the last 24 hours, offering proof in the form of screenshots detailing the lengthy changelog. As you may already know, the Android 10 enhancement package contains a new system-wide dark mode, as well as intuitive gestures for "Go home", "Go back", "Peeking", and "Switch between recent apps" actions, upgraded volume controls, and a bunch of notification improvements.
In the specific case of the Verizon-locked Moto Z4 variant, the update is making its way alongside March security patches, which is definitely not bad. What's not so great is that the Z4 might never receive an additional major OS update. Of course, Motorola could always reconsider that extremely ill-advised decision.