Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Fold is now receiving its belated Android 10 update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2020, 7:09 AM
Samsung stunned and impressed its hardcore fans with unusually speedy Android 10 updates for all of the company's 2019 and 2018 flagship handsets... bar one. The Galaxy Fold was the notable exception, and incredibly enough, several mid-rangers also managed to beat the foldable pioneer and all-around powerhouse to the punch in the last few weeks.

Thankfully, the painful wait appears to have finally come to an end, at least in one specific European market. SamMobile reports the official Android 10 rollout is underway in France for 4G LTE-only Galaxy Fold units, with an over-the-air expansion across the old continent expected to be a mere matter of days (if not hours).

Naturally, both 4G and 5G-enabled variants should be able to leave the ancient Pie flavor of Android behind worldwide in the near future, and sooner or later, that's likely to include US-specific models sold unlocked or designed exclusively for AT&T use. Those are still available at close to $2,000 a pop with no 5G support, mind you, so you can understand why many users are not happy they've had to play the waiting game for so long.

At the same time, we can also understand why Samsung might have felt the need to prioritize the likes of the Galaxy A50 and A70 over the Galaxy Fold. While nowhere near as head-turning or innovative, the company's 2019 mid-end devices have reportedly sold like hotcakes, crucially contributing to Samsung's solid global performance in a crowded, competitive, and largely stagnating market.

Besides, the Galaxy Fold was tentatively scheduled for an April update a number of months ago, and compared to that, you can say Samsung actually started delivering this latest Android 10 goodie pack (with One UI 2.0 on top) early. 

Nonetheless, it must be frustrating to spend a small fortune and get such mediocre software support in exchange for one's hard-earned money. Let's at least hope the Galaxy Z Flip will be treated as an equal to the Galaxy S20 lineup starting with the Android 11 promotion... someday.

