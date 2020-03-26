Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Fold is now receiving its belated Android 10 update





Thankfully, the painful wait appears to have finally come to an end, at least in one specific European market. SamMobile reports the official Android 10 rollout is underway in France for 4G LTE-only Galaxy Fold units, with an over-the-air expansion across the old continent expected to be a mere matter of days (if not hours).





Naturally, both 4G and 5G-enabled variants should be able to leave the ancient Pie flavor of Android behind worldwide in the near future, and sooner or later, that's likely to include US-specific models sold unlocked or designed exclusively for AT&T use. Those are still available at close to $2,000 a pop with no 5G support, mind you, so you can understand why many users are not happy they've had to play the waiting game for so long.















