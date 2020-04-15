Nokia Android Software updates

One of Nokia's most powerful smartphones gets its official Android 10 update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 15, 2020, 8:27 AM
One of Nokia's most powerful smartphones gets its official Android 10 update
Before HMD Global released the universally panned Nokia 9 PureView a little over a year ago, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was the brand's closest thing to a flagship Android handset. Powered by a high-end processor (from the previous year) and sporting a beautiful P-OLED display with relatively thin bezels (by early 2018 standards), this didn't exactly earn rave reviews, failing to impress in the camera performance department and carrying an arguably excessive price point.

Still, it shouldn't come as a surprise that HMD hasn't completely forgotten about its premium two year-old smartphone, delivering yet another official Android 10 update starting today. Even though we've already lost count of how many devices the exclusive global Nokia brand licensee has brought up to date from a software standpoint in the last few months, there are still a few more in the pipeline.

It goes without saying that the Nokia 8 Sirocco made its commercial debut back in 2018 running Android 8.0 Oreo, which makes this its second and almost certainly final major OS revision.


As a member of the Android One program, the 5.5-inch handset comes with a squeaky clean and silky smooth interface, so it's safe to expect a pretty much "vanilla" collection of add-ons and enhancements making its way over-the-air in the near future.

We're talking things like a system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply functionality for predictive responses and suggested actions, more control over your security and privacy, more intuitive gestures, some general performance enhancements, new security patches, and most likely, little else of importance.

As always, the rollout is scheduled to take place in waves, with a lengthy list of first-wave countries including the likes of Australia, Austria, Egypt, Germany, India, Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and many others. In case you're wondering, the US is not on the list because the Nokia 8 Sirocco was never officially released stateside. 

Related phones

8 Sirocco
Nokia 8 Sirocco View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

6.5
 Read Full Review
$545 Nokia 8 Sirocco on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3260 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless