One of Nokia's most powerful smartphones gets its official Android 10 update









It goes without saying that the Nokia 8 Sirocco made its commercial debut back in 2018 running Android 8.0 Oreo, which makes this its second and almost certainly final major OS revision.





This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10 How are guys liking it? https://t.co/vlts7ORKmS pic.twitter.com/FRvXKrr9j9 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 15, 2020





As a member of the Android One program, the 5.5-inch handset comes with a squeaky clean and silky smooth interface, so it's safe to expect a pretty much "vanilla" collection of add-ons and enhancements making its way over-the-air in the near future.





We're talking things like a system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply functionality for predictive responses and suggested actions, more control over your security and privacy, more intuitive gestures, some general performance enhancements, new security patches, and most likely, little else of importance.





As always, the rollout is scheduled to take place in waves, with a lengthy list of first-wave countries including the likes of Australia, Austria, Egypt, Germany, India, Netherlands, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and many others. In case you're wondering, the US is not on the list because the Nokia 8 Sirocco was never officially released stateside.