Motorola Android Software updates

The Android 10 update for the US unlocked Motorola One Action has finally arrived

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 08, 2020, 5:22 AM
The Android 10 update for the US unlocked Motorola One Action has finally arrived
It's certainly not unusual to have to wait a few days or weeks for an international software update to reach a Motorola phone in the US, but even though the global Android 10 rollout for the 2019-released One Action reportedly kicked off way back in January, said expansion didn't happen until now.

Three months is definitely a crazy long time to wait, but all's well that ends well, and according to several owners of unlocked Motorola One Action units stateside, the update is finally available as an over-the-air download, looking pretty smooth and stable at a first glance.

For its part, the device manufacturer hasn't confirmed the US Android 10 release on its regional support webpage just yet, although said confirmations often come late, so you probably shouldn't read too much into this absence of official communication on the update front. Of course, you're also advised not to panic if you can't download and install the goodie pack on your particular US unlocked One Action unit, as nationwide deliveries can occasionally be staggered and sluggish.

While we don't have a full Motorola One Action-specific changelog to offer you right now, the main improvements and add-ons headed your way are unlikely to significantly differ from what the vast majority of upgraded handsets have received in recent months. 

We're talking things like a system-wide dark theme, more intuitive gesture navigation, enhanced notification control with suggested actions and silent groups, as well as more control over privacy and security. Speaking of security, there are obviously a number of specific tweaks on that front coming to your Motorola One Action too. Namely, Google's March 2020 patches. 

As for the device itself, you might be pleased to hear its $350 list price is reduced to $250 at its manufacturer and as little as $200 with carrier activation at Best Buy, featuring a super-tall 6.3-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, a respectable Exynos 9609 processor, 4GB RAM, a 3,500mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera setup composed of a 12MP primary lens, a 16MP action shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Related phones

One Action
Motorola One Action View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.8
 Read Full Review
$230 Motorola One Action on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless