Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola begins its first stable Android 10 update for a surprisingly old mid-ranger

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 11, 2019, 7:13 AM
Motorola begins its first stable Android 10 update for a surprisingly old mid-ranger
Motorola has been awfully quiet about its plans to bring official Android 10 updates to its extensive lineup of mid-range and... upper mid-range smartphones, but shortly after releasing the feature-packed and exceptionally affordable One Hyper in the US with the newest OS version pre-loaded, the company is apparently delivering the same software goodie pack over-the-air to the One Power.

If this particular member of the Motorola One family doesn't ring a bell, that might be because the notched 6.2-incher was never commercially released stateside. It also seems odd of the US-based company to prioritize a 2018 device with a Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood over newer and faster One-series models like the Vision, Action, or Zoom, but then again, Motorola One Power users were allowed to enlist in an official Android 10 beta program last month, so this stable rollout isn't exactly coming out of nowhere.


Besides, this was Motorola's first handset upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie last year as well, beating the "regular" Motorola One that's also available in the US to the punch. In case you're wondering, India is the only region where we know for sure the stable Android 10 delivery has started for the One Power on December 10. To avoid wide-scale issues, Motorola is taking a "staged approach", planning to bring the latest UI revisions and performance enhancements to all One Power devices in India (and presumably, other markets too) by January 10, 2020.

As the name suggests, this is an Android One phone, which means Motorola will likely keep its proprietary tweaks and "optimizations" to a minimum, rolling out a squeaky clean and silky smooth Android 10 update. Of course, the same goes for the likes of the Motorola One Action, One Vision, and original Motorola One (but not the One Macro or One Zoom), so it remains to be seen which one of these will become the brand's second device brought up to date and when.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
samsung-galaxy-s11-4500mah-battery
The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack an even bigger battery than previously expected
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.