Motorola begins its first stable Android 10 update for a surprisingly old mid-ranger

As the name suggests, this is an Android One phone, which means Motorola will likely keep its proprietary tweaks and "optimizations" to a minimum, rolling out a squeaky clean and silky smooth Android 10 update. Of course, the same goes for the likes of the Motorola One Action One Vision , and original Motorola One (but not the One Macro or One Zoom ), so it remains to be seen which one of these will become the brand's second device brought up to date and when.

Motorola has been awfully quiet about its plans to bring official Android 10 updates to its extensive lineup of mid-range and... upper mid-range smartphones, but shortly after releasing the feature-packed and exceptionally affordable One Hyper in the US with the newest OS version pre-loaded , the company is apparently delivering the same software goodie pack over-the-air to the One Power.