Motorola begins its first stable Android 10 update for a surprisingly old mid-ranger
Besides, this was Motorola's first handset upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie last year as well, beating the "regular" Motorola One that's also available in the US to the punch. In case you're wondering, India is the only region where we know for sure the stable Android 10 delivery has started for the One Power on December 10. To avoid wide-scale issues, Motorola is taking a "staged approach", planning to bring the latest UI revisions and performance enhancements to all One Power devices in India (and presumably, other markets too) by January 10, 2020.
As the name suggests, this is an Android One phone, which means Motorola will likely keep its proprietary tweaks and "optimizations" to a minimum, rolling out a squeaky clean and silky smooth Android 10 update. Of course, the same goes for the likes of the Motorola One Action, One Vision, and original Motorola One (but not the One Macro or One Zoom), so it remains to be seen which one of these will become the brand's second device brought up to date and when.
