Asus delivers its second Android 10 update already to a phone released on Android 8.0

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 4:26 AM
Asus didn't exactly do a stellar job of bringing swift Android Pie updates to its Oreo-powered handsets, starting the official rollout of last year's OS flavor with only a few days left in 2018 and properly expanding said rollout for both the ZenFone 5 and 5Z in early 2019.

But the company seems to have turned the corner all of a sudden, already delivering stable Android 10 goodies to not one but two (very) different devices. If the early November update for the new and incredibly attractive ZenFone 6 left you unimpressed, it's pretty much impossible to downplay the latest software support achievement.

Believe it or not, Asus is today announcing the beginning of an over-the-air Android 10 delivery for a phone originally released running the 8.0 Oreo version of the world's most popular mobile operating system way back in the summer of 2018. We're talking about the ZenFone 5Z, which you can still purchase in the US at an extremely reasonable price of $400 (currently discounted from a $500 MSRP) with a Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood, as well as a more than respectable combination of 6GB memory and 64GB storage.

Speaking of the US, we're not quite sure where the update is actually available for an OTA download and installation right now, but you can probably expect the Android 10 love to be spread evenly around the world before long. Unless something goes seriously wrong, every single global Asus ZenFone 5Z owner should be rocking the newest OS version well before Christmas.

The official release notes aren't exactly exceptionally detailed in terms of download size or proprietary UI tweaks, but Asus appears to be removing a fair share of bloatware, which should further contribute to smoother and faster overall operations.

It's definitely worth pointing out that Asus is now one of the very few companies that can brag about updating more than one device to Android 10, with heavyweights like Samsung still working on their first stable bump to the new OS iteration.

