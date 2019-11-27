Asus delivers its second Android 10 update already to a phone released on Android 8.0





But the company seems to have turned the corner all of a sudden, already delivering stable Android 10 goodies to not one but two (very) different devices. If the early November update for the new and incredibly attractive ZenFone 6 left you unimpressed, it's pretty much impossible to downplay the latest software support achievement.









Speaking of the US, we're not quite sure where the update is actually available for an OTA download and installation right now, but you can probably expect the Android 10 love to be spread evenly around the world before long. Unless something goes seriously wrong, every single global Asus ZenFone 5Z owner should be rocking the newest OS version well before Christmas.





The official release notes aren't exactly exceptionally detailed in terms of download size or proprietary UI tweaks, but Asus appears to be removing a fair share of bloatware, which should further contribute to smoother and faster overall operations.





It's definitely worth pointing out that Asus is now one of the very few companies that can brag about updating more than one device to Android 10, with heavyweights like Samsung still working on their first stable bump to the new OS iteration.



