Asus delivers its second Android 10 update already to a phone released on Android 8.0
Believe it or not, Asus is today announcing the beginning of an over-the-air Android 10 delivery for a phone originally released running the 8.0 Oreo version of the world's most popular mobile operating system way back in the summer of 2018. We're talking about the ZenFone 5Z, which you can still purchase in the US at an extremely reasonable price of $400 (currently discounted from a $500 MSRP) with a Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood, as well as a more than respectable combination of 6GB memory and 64GB storage.
Speaking of the US, we're not quite sure where the update is actually available for an OTA download and installation right now, but you can probably expect the Android 10 love to be spread evenly around the world before long. Unless something goes seriously wrong, every single global Asus ZenFone 5Z owner should be rocking the newest OS version well before Christmas.
The official release notes aren't exactly exceptionally detailed in terms of download size or proprietary UI tweaks, but Asus appears to be removing a fair share of bloatware, which should further contribute to smoother and faster overall operations.
It's definitely worth pointing out that Asus is now one of the very few companies that can brag about updating more than one device to Android 10, with heavyweights like Samsung still working on their first stable bump to the new OS iteration.
1 Comment
1. puknenumlo
Posts: 1; Member since: 16 min ago
posted on 15 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):