Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 30, 2019, 3:50 AM
Well, here we go again — OnePlus is, again, pushing out Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The updates feature the new gesture navigation system (swiping in from the left and right is back, from the bottom is home) and a number of software improvements and features. GameSpace — OnePlus' take on a game center software suite also makes it down to the 2018 phones. You can check out the full changelog at the bottom of the article.

OnePlus has been trying to stay ahead in the updates game, with Android 10 upgrades coming for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T almost immediately after the OS was released by Google in early September. But the process didn't go without a hitch — the update had to be paused as it was rolling out to customers full of bugs, but was resumed shortly after a hotfix.

Then came time for the 2018 flagship killers — the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. But, unfortunately, the story there was slightly worse. The company tried to push it out once in early November, but had to pull back due to a number of customer complaints. Then, it tried again in early December, still no dice. So, this is the third — and hopefully — final attempt.

It is commendable that OnePlus is making strides to update its phones fast in a world where "Android updates" is synonymous with "Late". But maybe slowing down just a tad and launching a patch only when it's ready would inspire better customer confidence.

Here's the changelog for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update:

System

  • Updated system to Android 10
  • Brand new UI for Android 10
  • Fixed the automatic reboot issue
  • Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area)
  • Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password
  • Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade
  • Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
  • Full Screen Gestures
  • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
  • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

  • New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Fingerprint

  • Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement,
  • Enhanced the fingerprint animation

Camera

  • Camera performance improvement

Wi-Fi Connectivity

  • Fixed the issue of Wi-Fi connection to 5Ghz networks

Contextual display

  • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations, and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message

  • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)
