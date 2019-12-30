Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

Well, here we go again — OnePlus is, again, pushing out Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T . The updates feature the new gesture navigation system (swiping in from the left and right is back, from the bottom is home) and a number of software improvements and features. GameSpace — OnePlus' take on a game center software suite also makes it down to the 2018 phones. You can check out the full changelog at the bottom of the article.









Then came time for the 2018 flagship killers — the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T . But, unfortunately, the story there was slightly worse. The company tried to push it out once in early November , but had to pull back due to a number of customer complaints. Then, it tried again in early December, still no dice. So, this is the third — and hopefully — final attempt.





It is commendable that OnePlus is making strides to update its phones fast in a world where "Android updates" is synonymous with "Late". But maybe slowing down just a tad and launching a patch only when it's ready would inspire better customer confidence.





Here's the changelog for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update:





System



Updated system to Android 10

Brand new UI for Android 10

Fixed the automatic reboot issue

Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area)

Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password

Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade

Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings

Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Full Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps



Game Space



New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience



Fingerprint



Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement,

Enhanced the fingerprint animation



Camera



Camera performance improvement



Wi-Fi Connectivity



Fixed the issue of Wi-Fi connection to 5Ghz networks



Contextual display



Intelligent info based on specific times, locations, and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)



Message



Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)