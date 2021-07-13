Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View

Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View
Nokia Android 5G

The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27
Encouraged by its first year-on-year worldwide quarterly sales growth since 2019, HMD Global has been keeping busy lately, unveiling several new affordable smartphones and even cheaper feature phones under the Nokia brand.

The Finland-based company, which became the exclusive Nokia brand licensee around the world back in 2016, recently confirmed the impending launch of its first Android flagship in more than two years as well.

Unfortunately, that's probably not what we can expect to see announced on July 27, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you will apparently "never need a case again" with HMD's "newest Nokia phone." While we generally recommend buying a nice protective case along with almost any type of new handset, there's a very good chance the next Nokia-branded smartphone will rock a rugged design and thus not require extra protection out of the box.

Today's seemingly cryptic July 27 launch event teaser may in fact confirm a strong family resemblance between this upcoming device and the recently released Nokia X20. Possibly dubbed XR20, the extra-robust new phone is likely to borrow the quad rear-facing camera arrangement from its more traditional-looking cousin, as well as a middling Snapdragon 480 processor.


If the Nokia XR20 doesn't end up changing the X20's imaging specifications, it's obviously unlikely to see it make our list of the best camera phones of 2021, with a 64MP primary shooter joined by a relatively modest 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as largely useless 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors.

But if HMD's main promise pans out and you really will not need to purchase a case to protect the XR20, this undoubtedly affordable bad boy does have a good chance of featuring on our 2021 list of the best budget 5G phones out there.

That's right, we fully expect 5G speeds to be part of the package here, although official US availability is obviously not guaranteed. In case you're wondering, the Nokia X20 is not up for grabs stateside, and neither is the lower-end and lower-cost X10.

Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more
Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more
yesterday, 7:39 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch
Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch
4 days ago, 11:43 AM, by Anam Hamid
Nokia XR20 is an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone
Nokia XR20 is an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone
Jun 11, 2021, 12:26 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
Nokia C01 Plus announced with very low price, Android 11 Go Edition
Nokia C01 Plus announced with very low price, Android 11 Go Edition
Jun 08, 2021, 11:08 AM, by Joshua Swingle

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Best budget 5G phones in 2021
by Daniel P.,  5
Best budget 5G phones in 2021
Google replaces Backup and Sync with new Google Drive desktop app
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google replaces Backup and Sync with new Google Drive desktop app
Ookla’s Speedtest for videos comes to Android
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Ookla’s Speedtest for videos comes to Android
Why do cameras on the iPhone 13 suddenly have diagonal orientation?
by Victor Hristov,  2
Why do cameras on the iPhone 13 suddenly have diagonal orientation?
A winding road and a dead end: A journalist traces the path of her stolen phone number
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
A winding road and a dead end: A journalist traces the path of her stolen phone number
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: one carrier wins big and another loses big in latest 5G report
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: one carrier wins big and another loses big in latest 5G report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless