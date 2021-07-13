The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27

The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 270
The Finland-based company, which became the exclusive Nokia brand licensee around the world back in 2016, recently confirmed the impending launch of its first Android flagship in more than two years as well.
Today's seemingly cryptic July 27 launch event teaser may in fact confirm a strong family resemblance between this upcoming device and the recently released Nokia X20. Possibly dubbed XR20, the extra-robust new phone is likely to borrow the quad rear-facing camera arrangement from its more traditional-looking cousin, as well as a middling Snapdragon 480 processor.
If the Nokia XR20 doesn't end up changing the X20's imaging specifications, it's obviously unlikely to see it make our list of the best camera phones of 2021, with a 64MP primary shooter joined by a relatively modest 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as largely useless 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors.
But if HMD's main promise pans out and you really will not need to purchase a case to protect the XR20, this undoubtedly affordable bad boy does have a good chance of featuring on our 2021 list of the best budget 5G phones out there.