Nokia C01 Plus announced with very low price, Android 11 Go Edition

Joshua Swingle
Joshua Swingle
Jun 08, 2021, 11:08 AM
The Nokia smartphone brand is strongest in the budget smartphone segment and HMD Global knows that. That’s why today the company has quietly announced (via GSMArena) a new crazy affordable phone — the Nokia C01 Plus.

Slotting in below the already very affordable Nokia C1 Plus and Nokia C10, the Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.4-inch HD+ display with a thick forehead and chin but relatively slim side bezels.

The forehead is put to good use by housing a 5-megapixel selfie camera, LED flash, and in-ear speaker for phone calls. The bottom bezel, on the other hand, accommodates the Nokia logo.

Turning the smartphone over reveals a plastic rear panel and a simple camera setup that consists of another 5-megapixel camera and LED flash combo. There’s also a rear-mounted speaker.

The Nokia C01 Plus ships with Android 11 Go Edition straight out of the box, plus dual-SIM capabilities and an octa-core CPU. Nokia is also offering 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, though that can be expanded with microSD cards of up to 128GB.

That’s about it in terms of features, but you can’t really expect more considering the price. Nokia’s C01 Plus retails at RUB 6,490 in Russia, the equivalent of around €75 or $90 without accounting for local tax rates.

