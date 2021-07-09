Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch



The handset will allegedly feature a 6.67-inches full-HD+ screen and a dual-camera array with 48MP and 13MP sensors on the back. The selfie camera will be 8MP and the phone will reportedly be equipped with a 4,630mAh battery.



Retailer data also indicates that the Nokia XR20 will be available in the colors blue and grey. We don't know HMD Global's availability plans for its rumored 5G midranger, but a Russia launch seems confirmed.

