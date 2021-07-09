$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Nokia Android 5G

Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch

Anam Hamid
By
0
Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch
The Wi-Fi Alliance has apparently certified the Nokia XR20, which implies it's right on the horizon. The phone will reportedly be marketed as the rugged version of the Nokia X20, which was announced back in April.

retail listing and alleged Geekbench appearance are further evidence that the phone is not far away. Per today's listing, the handset, which bears the model number TA-1362, will support dual-band Wi-Fi ac and run Android 11.

Previous rumors claim that the Nokia XR20 will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, which suggests it will be a midrange 5G phone. It also appears that the phone will have dual SIM card slots. The device is rumored to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

The handset will allegedly feature a 6.67-inches full-HD+ screen and a dual-camera array with 48MP and 13MP sensors on the back. The selfie camera will be 8MP and the phone will reportedly be equipped with a 4,630mAh battery.

Retailer data also indicates that the Nokia XR20 will be available in the colors blue and grey. We don't know HMD Global's availability plans for its rumored 5G midranger, but a Russia launch seems confirmed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch
OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why
The mid-range Motorola Edge 20 5G could be a lot cheaper than its forerunner
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The mid-range Motorola Edge 20 5G could be a lot cheaper than its forerunner
Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models
M1 battery life was so good, Apple marketing thought it was a bug
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
M1 battery life was so good, Apple marketing thought it was a bug
The first marijuana delivery app is live on the App Store
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
The first marijuana delivery app is live on the App Store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless