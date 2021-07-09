Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch

The Wi-Fi Alliance has apparently certified the Nokia XR20
, which implies it's right on the horizon. The phone will reportedly be marketed as the rugged version of the Nokia X20
, which was announced back in April.
A retail listing
and alleged Geekbench appearance
are further evidence that the phone is not far away. Per today's listing, the handset, which bears the model number TA-1362, will support dual-band Wi-Fi ac and run Android 11.
Previous rumors claim that the Nokia XR20 will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, which suggests it will be a midrange 5G phone. It also appears that the phone will have dual SIM card slots. The device is rumored to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will allegedly feature a 6.67-inches full-HD+ screen and a dual-camera array with 48MP and 13MP sensors on the back. The selfie camera will be 8MP and the phone will reportedly be equipped with a 4,630mAh battery.
Retailer data also indicates that the Nokia XR20 will be available in the colors blue and grey. We don't know HMD Global's availability plans for its rumored 5G midranger, but a Russia launch seems confirmed.