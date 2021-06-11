Nokia XR20 is an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone

HMD Global has quite a few incoming smartphones and while we've learned quite a bit about many of them, there are some that we only know by name. The unannounced Nokia
XR20 is not among the latter since it has just been listed on the Geekbench benchmark website
.
Unfortunately, a listing on Geekbench doesn't offer too much information about a device. In this particular case, we get the scoop on the Nokia XR20's chipset and amount of memory. According to the listing, the XR20 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
5G processor and 4GB RAM.
Also, the smartphone will probably run Android 11, but that's about all the info we got from Geekbench. Judging by the key specs revealed, this could turn out to be a very affordable 5G
smartphone. It remains to be seen whether or not HMD will make the Nokia XR20 available worldwide.
In other news, HMD will officially introduce its next entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C20 Plus
, later today, but the phone will only be available in China.
