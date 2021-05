Nokia smartphone shipments grow for the first time since 2019

2 million Nokia smartphones were shipped in Q1 2021

Counterpoint Research





HMD Global has struggled to compete in the smartphone market despite selling smartphones under an established brand like Nokia . However, the latest market data indicates that things could finally be looking up for the company.reports (via) that 2 million Nokia smartphones were shipped in the first quarter of 2021. That’s an increase of almost 18% from the 1.7 million units shipped a year earlier.The improvement was attributed to HMD Global’s strong performance in Africa and parts of Europe. An additional 11 million Nokia feature phones were shipped during the quarter, up from 8.6 million in Q1 2020.Back to smartphones, HMD Global was fell from number 17 to number 18 on the list of top manufacturers in the world. That’s far from impressive, especially when you consider Nokia peaked at number 8 back in mid-2018.But the good news is that the aforementioned year-on-year shipment growth, the first in almost two years, was registered before the brand unveiled its updated smartphone lineup consisting of the Nokia C, Nokia G , and Nokia X lines.These devices recently started hitting shelves around the world, so their impact will hopefully be felt in August when the current quarter’s shipment numbers are revealed. In Q2 2020, 1.4 million Nokia smartphones were shipped, so it shouldn’t be too hard to best that.