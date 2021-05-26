Nokia smartphone shipments grow for the first time since 2019
2 million Nokia smartphones were shipped in Q1 2021
Counterpoint Research reports (via NokiaMob) that 2 million Nokia smartphones were shipped in the first quarter of 2021. That’s an increase of almost 18% from the 1.7 million units shipped a year earlier.
Back to smartphones, HMD Global was fell from number 17 to number 18 on the list of top manufacturers in the world. That’s far from impressive, especially when you consider Nokia peaked at number 8 back in mid-2018.
These devices recently started hitting shelves around the world, so their impact will hopefully be felt in August when the current quarter’s shipment numbers are revealed. In Q2 2020, 1.4 million Nokia smartphones were shipped, so it shouldn’t be too hard to best that.
