$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View

Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Nokia C30 specs released
There have already been three phones from Nokia's C-series released over this past month. Yet there is at least one more in the works awaiting an imminent release, the Nokia C30—and the fully detailed specs of the upcoming budget handset have just been leaked on Russian site 4Dealer, following the phone's official FCC certification (first reported by MySmartPrice).

The Nokia C10, C20, and C20+ were all released in June 2021 as extremely budget-friendly, no-frills phones to suit the practicality-oriented user. Their successor, the Nokia C30, is expected sometime this August, with the following specifications.
The screen size of the Nokia C30 will be just a tad bigger than its predecessor, coming in at 6.82 inches. 

It will, however, have a dual-camera setup on the back this time, with at least one of the main cameras known to boast 13 Megapixels (the second one is not yet known), while the selfie camera—encased in a water-drop notch on the front—will shoot in a smaller 8 Megapixels. 

That's a pretty big improvement from the C20's bare-bones 5-Megapixel snapper, although it's certainly by no means meant to rival even mid-range smartphones nowadays.

The battery may also just be seeing a massive improvement, with the C30 expected to come with a whopping 6,000 mAh juicer. That's nearly twice as much as the iPhone 12's battery, and for a function-over-form device like the Nokia C30, it could well last some users for days on end on a single charge with this kind of capacity.

Like the C20, the C30 will ship with 2 GB of RAM, but 64 GB of storage this time around. It's expected to come with Android 11 straight out of the box. 

The Nokia C30 will understandably not be 5G-compatible, but will support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and can also be used with dual SIM cards. An SD card slot sets your storage expansion possibilities at an additional 256 GB. There is a 3.5-mm audio jack, and is charged via a classic micro-USB port. In terms of size, it will be around 6.7 x 3 x 0.34 inches, and will weigh in at roughly 191 grams.

Nokia is likely to officially announce the C30 specs in the upcoming weeks, seeing as the device has already successfully been FCC certified and already shows up on the Nokia website. It will most certainly be launched in China and India and maybe Europe (as with the C20 Plus), although any availability in the United States is doubtful. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

C20
Nokia C20 View Full specs
  • OS Android 11
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Unisoc SC9863a 1GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser
OnePlus phones skipped water-resistance ratings for a long time, here's why
by Daniel Petrov,  0
OnePlus phones skipped water-resistance ratings for a long time, here's why
Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 3 headphones are now discounted at a new all-time low at Amazon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 3 headphones are now discounted at a new all-time low at Amazon
33% off
Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses internet freedom, taxes, and privacy
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses internet freedom, taxes, and privacy
This PlayStation Phone was ahead of its time – Odd Phone Mondays
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
This PlayStation Phone was ahead of its time – Odd Phone Mondays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless