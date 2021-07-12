Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more





The Nokia C10, C20, and C20+ were all released in June 2021 as extremely budget-friendly, no-frills phones to suit the practicality-oriented user. Their successor, the Nokia C30, is expected sometime this August, with the following specifications.

The screen size of the Nokia C30 will be just a tad bigger than its predecessor, coming in at 6.82 inches.





It will, however, have a dual-camera setup on the back this time, with at least one of the main cameras known to boast 13 Megapixels (the second one is not yet known), while the selfie camera—encased in a water-drop notch on the front—will shoot in a smaller 8 Megapixels.





That's a pretty big improvement from the C20's bare-bones 5-Megapixel snapper, although it's certainly by no means meant to rival even mid-range smartphones nowadays.





The battery may also just be seeing a massive improvement, with the C30 expected to come with a whopping 6,000 mAh juicer. That's nearly twice as much as the iPhone 12's battery, and for a function-over-form device like the Nokia C30, it could well last some users for days on end on a single charge with this kind of capacity.





Like the C20, the C30 will ship with 2 GB of RAM, but 64 GB of storage this time around. It's expected to come with Android 11 straight out of the box.





The Nokia C30 will understandably not be 5G-compatible, but will support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2 , Wi-Fi, GPS, and can also be used with dual SIM cards. An SD card slot sets your storage expansion possibilities at an additional 256 GB. There is a 3.5-mm audio jack, and is charged via a classic micro-USB port. In terms of size, it will be around 6.7 x 3 x 0.34 inches, and will weigh in at roughly 191 grams.





Nokia is likely to officially announce the C30 specs in the upcoming weeks, seeing as the device has already successfully been FCC certified and already shows up on the Nokia website. It will most certainly be launched in China and India and maybe Europe (as with the C20 Plus), although any availability in the United States is doubtful.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up