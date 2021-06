Affordable Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G officially introduced

Strangely enough, the Nokia 105 4G does not have a camera, hence the lower price. Aside from that, both phones are quite similar when it comes to hardware (via NokiaMob ): Unisoc T107 processor, 128MB RAM, 48MB internal memory (expandable via microSD), 3.5mm audio jack, and 1,020 mAh battery.Although these features have been confirmed to arrive in Europe, we expect Nokia to bring them to emerging markets too since they're so cheap.