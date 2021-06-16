$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Nokia

Affordable Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G officially introduced

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 16, 2021, 4:19 PM
Nokia is mostly about affordable handsets these days. After introducing the entry-level 5G-enabled XR20 smartphone, the Finnish company is now back with a duo of feature phones that cost less than €50: Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G.

These basic phones do not use KaiOS and that's probably something that many Nokia fans would appreciate since the platform has its problems. The best thing about the Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G, apart from the low price, is the color choices.

Nokia 105 4G will sell for €35 and will be available in three different colors: black, blue, and red. On the other hand, the Nokia 110 4G will cost €40 and will be available in black, yellow, and aqua.



Strangely enough, the Nokia 105 4G does not have a camera, hence the lower price. Aside from that, both phones are quite similar when it comes to hardware (via NokiaMob): Unisoc T107 processor, 128MB RAM, 48MB internal memory (expandable via microSD), 3.5mm audio jack, and 1,020 mAh battery.

Although these features have been confirmed to arrive in Europe, we expect Nokia to bring them to emerging markets too since they're so cheap.

