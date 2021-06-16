Affordable Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G officially introduced

Affordable Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G officially introduced0
These basic phones do not use KaiOS and that's probably something that many Nokia fans would appreciate since the platform has its problems. The best thing about the Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G, apart from the low price, is the color choices.
Strangely enough, the Nokia 105 4G does not have a camera, hence the lower price. Aside from that, both phones are quite similar when it comes to hardware (via NokiaMob): Unisoc T107 processor, 128MB RAM, 48MB internal memory (expandable via microSD), 3.5mm audio jack, and 1,020 mAh battery.