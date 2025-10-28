Motorola is again flirting with the idea of a phone you can wear

Sketches from Motorola’s newest patent give a peek at how the device might look and function. | Image credit – XpertPick





From “boring” patents to bold innovation



Motorola doesn’t always get the credit it deserves for innovation, but it's played a huge role in shaping the mobile industry. I mean, just look at the Razr – both the original flip phone that defined an era and the modern foldable version that keeps reinventing itself.



Would you actually wear a phone on your wrist if Motorola made it real? Totally – that sounds awesome. Maybe, depends on comfort and features. Nope, I’ll stick to my regular phone. Totally – that sounds awesome. 50% Maybe, depends on comfort and features. 21.43% Nope, I’ll stick to my regular phone. 28.57%

Why a phone-watch hybrid could actually work

If Motorola manages to pull this off, a phone that doubles as a wearable could be a game-changer. It could help reduce screen time while keeping you connected and might even save you from buying an extra smartwatch. Personally, I’d be all in – as long as the software holds up, of course.



Because let's be real: that's where Motorola tends to stumble. The hardware ideas are often brilliant, but consistent software support? Not always the company's strongest point. And in a device this ambitious, good software would matter just as much as the folding display itself.

Unlike the previous bendable concept (look at the cover image for reference), this one seems to use a rollable display that can extend or shrink depending on how you want to use it. Fully rolled down, it takes the shape of a smartwatch. Rolled up, it transforms into a small smartphone-style device.The patent sketches show a flexible, extendable display that can wrap around your wrist and then pull out into a rectangular screen for more serious use. The whole idea is that it could act as a communication device when unfolded and a quick-access wrist gadget when worn.There is also mention of a frame structure that supports the rolling and folding mechanism, and the device would likely include sensors that automatically tweak the interface depending on its shape and orientation. The filing doesn’t dive deep into details like battery, camera setup, or connectivity, but judging by the design, camera performance probably isn’t a top focus.Of course, as with any patent, this doesn’t mean a real product is on the way. Still, it is a solid sign that Motorola is seriously exploring new territory – and not afraid to think way outside the box.It’s easy to look at patents like this and think, “Okay, cool, but it’s just a sketch.” But honestly, that is how real innovation starts. Many of the biggest shifts in tech began as concepts that seemed far-fetched at first. So seeing Motorola experiment with something this different is actually refreshing.