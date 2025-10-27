Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google is reimagining an old Android feature for a new era of tablets and foldables.
Google has spent multiple years working to transform Android tablets into functional productivity devices, but the efforts so far have yet to achieve satisfactory results. The ability to multitask through split-screen mode and improved taskbar functionality made things better, that's for sure, but we still don't have a smooth desktop-like experience.
According to Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, though, Google is preparing a major multitasking overhaul for Android 16 that revives an old idea — the ability to run apps in floating bubbles — and reimagines it for large screens.
A powerful new gesture for multitasking
Video credit — Android AuthorityCode spotted in Android 15’s QPR1 beta last year revealed early traces of a “bubble anything” feature, which has now evolved into a polished multitasking tool for tablets. Users will soon be able to drag an app icon from the taskbar and drop it into one of the screen’s corners, instantly launching it inside a small, movable window — much like what’s possible on desktop PCs.
The system will display each application through its own floating bubble, enabling users to run multiple windows simultaneously on their screen. This effectively brings true freeform multitasking to Android tablets, and could make switching between apps more seamless than ever. For example, you will be able to check a browser tab while watching a video on the side.
The feature builds on Google’s existing bubbles API, originally meant for chat notifications back in Android 11. The system-level change allows all applications to access floating windows by using their taskbar icons.
Designed for tablets and foldables
Google continues its work on a complete bubble transformation beyond the current interface changes. In another report, the company was said to be testing a “bubble bar” interface. The small strip functions as a bottom-right corner anchor which maintains active chat bubbles in an organized manner for easy access. The swipe-up function shows your active chat screen while keeping all other messages out of sight for quick access.
Together, the bubble bar and “bubble anything” gesture could tighten the gap between Android tablets and traditional desktop multitasking. The feature enables users to access applications through a single window on foldable devices which eliminates the need to use split-screen mode or manage multiple open windows.
A step toward desktop-grade Android
It’s still unclear when Google plans to release the new bubble system publicly, though Rahman notes the presence of tutorial animations and UI hints as a sign it’s nearing completion. Given how central it is to tablet usability, the feature is expected to debut officially with Android 16 in early 2026.
