Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right

Google is reimagining an old Android feature for a new era of tablets and foldables.

By
4comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Tablets Software updates
Google Pixel Tablet on a desk showing its home screen with a bird wallpaper.
Google has spent multiple years working to transform Android tablets into functional productivity devices, but the efforts so far have yet to achieve satisfactory results. The ability to multitask through split-screen mode and improved taskbar functionality made things better, that's for sure, but we still don't have a smooth desktop-like experience.

According to Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, though, Google is preparing a major multitasking overhaul for Android 16 that revives an old idea — the ability to run apps in floating bubbles — and reimagines it for large screens.

A powerful new gesture for multitasking


Video Thumbnail
Video credit — Android Authority
Code spotted in Android 15’s QPR1 beta last year revealed early traces of a “bubble anything” feature, which has now evolved into a polished multitasking tool for tablets. Users will soon be able to drag an app icon from the taskbar and drop it into one of the screen’s corners, instantly launching it inside a small, movable window — much like what’s possible on desktop PCs.

The system will display each application through its own floating bubble, enabling users to run multiple windows simultaneously on their screen. This effectively brings true freeform multitasking to Android tablets, and could make switching between apps more seamless than ever. For example, you will be able to check a browser tab while watching a video on the side.

The feature builds on Google’s existing bubbles API, originally meant for chat notifications back in Android 11. The system-level change allows all applications to access floating windows by using their taskbar icons.

Floating app windows are coming to Android — are you into it?

Vote View Result

Designed for tablets and foldables


Google continues its work on a complete bubble transformation beyond the current interface changes. In another report, the company was said to be testing a “bubble bar” interface. The small strip functions as a bottom-right corner anchor which maintains active chat bubbles in an organized manner for easy access. The swipe-up function shows your active chat screen while keeping all other messages out of sight for quick access.

Together, the bubble bar and “bubble anything” gesture could tighten the gap between Android tablets and traditional desktop multitasking. The feature enables users to access applications through a single window on foldable devices which eliminates the need to use split-screen mode or manage multiple open windows.

A step toward desktop-grade Android


It’s still unclear when Google plans to release the new bubble system publicly, though Rahman notes the presence of tutorial animations and UI hints as a sign it’s nearing completion. Given how central it is to tablet usability, the feature is expected to debut officially with Android 16 in early 2026.

Recommended Stories

While Android skins from brands like Samsung (via One UI’s “Pop-up View”) and Xiaomi (via MIUI/HyperOS “Floating Windows”) have long offered floating windows, a native implementation from Google could finally unify the experience across all Android tablets.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
Fitbit is launching a brand new experience for those who want more from a fitness tracker app
Fitbit is launching a brand new experience for those who want more from a fitness tracker app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless