Mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) drops to new all-time low on Amazon
The phone offers good performance and is definitely worth grabbing!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge (2025) shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the best mid-range phones is an even bigger bang for your buck right now. Amazon is offering a hefty $150 discount on the Motorola Edge (2025), allowing you to snag one for less than $400—a new all-time low price for this bad boy.
If you’re looking to save even more and have a device you can part with, I suggest checking out Motorola’s official store as well. While the phone is only discounted by $50 there, you can save an additional $200 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, the tech giant is tossing in a Moto Tag and a pair of Moto Buds+ as freebies, making this a deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of.
Powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2025) offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease. In fact, you shouldn’t experience any hiccups as long as you don’t push it to its absolute limits.
That dependable performance is complemented by a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, delivering incredible visuals for the price. Plus, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. This makes everything feel fast and responsive while ensuring the display stays perfectly visible even on the brightest of days.
Recommended For You
While it won’t outshine the best camera phones on the market, the 50MP main snapper won’t leave you hanging, either. You’ll get some good-looking photos out of it, provided you don't mind the occasional over-processed look where the software sacrifices fine detail for a punchier image.
All in all, the phone ticks all the right boxes. It’s slated to receive security patches until 2028 and should even get Android 17, which is where major OS updates will stop for this model. In other words, you won’t have to worry about a replacement anytime soon. So, don’t miss out—grab one at Amazon or Motorola for less today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: