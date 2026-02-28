Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) drops to new all-time low on Amazon

The phone offers good performance and is definitely worth grabbing!

A close-up of the Motorola Edge (2025).
Motorola Edge (2025) shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena

One of the best mid-range phones is an even bigger bang for your buck right now. Amazon is offering a hefty $150 discount on the Motorola Edge (2025), allowing you to snag one for less than $400—a new all-time low price for this bad boy.

If you’re looking to save even more and have a device you can part with, I suggest checking out Motorola’s official store as well. While the phone is only discounted by $50 there, you can save an additional $200 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, the tech giant is tossing in a Moto Tag and a pair of Moto Buds+ as freebies, making this a deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (27%)
Amazon is selling the Motorola Edge (2025) for just under $400, slashing $150 off its price. The phone delivers speedy performance, has a gorgeous display, and is worth going for. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up $250 + 2 freebies!

$299 99
$549 99
$250 off (45%)
Right now, you can grab the Motorola Edge (2025) for $499.99 directly from Motorola—a solid $50 discount. If you have an old device to trade in, you can slash that price by an additional $200. Plus, the deal gets even better with a free Moto Tag and a pair of Moto Buds+ thrown in for good measure. Don't wait too long, as an offer this good won't stay around forever.
Buy at Motorola


Powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2025) offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease. In fact, you shouldn’t experience any hiccups as long as you don’t push it to its absolute limits.

That dependable performance is complemented by a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, delivering incredible visuals for the price. Plus, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. This makes everything feel fast and responsive while ensuring the display stays perfectly visible even on the brightest of days.

While it won’t outshine the best camera phones on the market, the 50MP main snapper won’t leave you hanging, either. You’ll get some good-looking photos out of it, provided you don't mind the occasional over-processed look where the software sacrifices fine detail for a punchier image.

All in all, the phone ticks all the right boxes. It’s slated to receive security patches until 2028 and should even get Android 17, which is where major OS updates will stop for this model. In other words, you won’t have to worry about a replacement anytime soon. So, don’t miss out—grab one at Amazon or Motorola for less today!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless