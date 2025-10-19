Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off

Razr Ultra (2025) in Pantone Scarab: Save $300 on Amazon! $300 off (23%) Amazon is offering a sweet $300 discount on the Razr Ultra (2025) in Pantone Scarab, letting you get the model with 512GB of storage for just under $1,000. The phone boasts Qualcomm's best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 16GB of RAM delivering fast performance. It also has a stunning 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display and takes gorgeous photos. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Save up to $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage! $899 99 $1499 99 $600 off (40%) Alternatively, you can get a brand-new Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage at the official Motorola store, where the phone is selling for a whopping $400 off. Plus, you can trade in your old phone to save an additional $200. Don't miss out! Buy at Motorola



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Seriously, you can currently snag this powerhouse with 512GB of storage for just under $1,000, instead of splurging $1,300. That’s a solid deal, which we don’t know how long will stay up for grabs. Therefore, we encourage you to save now while you still can.If you have an old phone lying around somewhere, you might also want to check out Motorola’s offer on the 1TB version. The manufacturer’s offering a $400 discount on the model and even lets you save an additional $200 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola claims it gives such a markdown on most devices, making your chances to save a whopping $600 pretty promising.Of course, the Razr Ultra (2025) has more going for it than top-tier performance. For instance, it also boasts a stunning 7.0-inch AMOLED main display with a crisp 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support, offering gorgeous visuals. And with that impressive 165Hz refresh rate, browsing through your Insta feels snappy and responsive.To top it off, the phone rocks a capable 50MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos and lets you capture important moments in breathtaking quality.So, yeah! The Razr Ultra (2025) is just that awesome. And the fact that you can snag it for much less than usual makes it a true bargain. Therefore, don’t overthink it—save on this beauty today!