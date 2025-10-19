Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off

The phone delivers on all fronts, including high-end performance and capable cameras. Save big while the deal lasts!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Razr Ultra (2025).
View now at Amazon
With its Razr Ultra (2025), Motorola dethroned the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — and now even the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — as the best clamshell foldable series on the market. Boasting Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM, the new king has enough firepower to handle any task or game you throw its way. And now, with a sweet $300 discount on Amazon, it’s the ultimate choice for anyone in the market for a compact and powerful foldable.

Razr Ultra (2025) in Pantone Scarab: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $300 discount on the Razr Ultra (2025) in Pantone Scarab, letting you get the model with 512GB of storage for just under $1,000. The phone boasts Qualcomm's best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 16GB of RAM delivering fast performance. It also has a stunning 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display and takes gorgeous photos. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Save up to $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage!

$899 99
$1499 99
$600 off (40%)
Alternatively, you can get a brand-new Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage at the official Motorola store, where the phone is selling for a whopping $400 off. Plus, you can trade in your old phone to save an additional $200. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


Seriously, you can currently snag this powerhouse with 512GB of storage for just under $1,000, instead of splurging $1,300. That’s a solid deal, which we don’t know how long will stay up for grabs. Therefore, we encourage you to save now while you still can.

If you have an old phone lying around somewhere, you might also want to check out Motorola’s offer on the 1TB version. The manufacturer’s offering a $400 discount on the model and even lets you save an additional $200 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola claims it gives such a markdown on most devices, making your chances to save a whopping $600 pretty promising.

Of course, the Razr Ultra (2025) has more going for it than top-tier performance. For instance, it also boasts a stunning 7.0-inch AMOLED main display with a crisp 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support, offering gorgeous visuals. And with that impressive 165Hz refresh rate, browsing through your Insta feels snappy and responsive.

To top it off, the phone rocks a capable 50MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos and lets you capture important moments in breathtaking quality.

So, yeah! The Razr Ultra (2025) is just that awesome. And the fact that you can snag it for much less than usual makes it a true bargain. Therefore, don’t overthink it—save on this beauty today!

Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Even Google sabotages Samsung by revealing what apps are coming to the Galaxy XR headset

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

iPhone 17 may be in trouble a few months from now

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?

by Abdullah Asim • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records

Latest News

Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?
Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?
Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold
Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone Air production while other models thrive
Hefty $250 discount makes Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) even hotter pick
Hefty $250 discount makes Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) even hotter pick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless