Motorola's Razr Plus goes into full pink glam mode with Paris Hilton

By
Motorola
Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton edition displayed on a white background.
While we already expect Motorola to launch the next generation Razr Plus (2025), the company decided to give fans something different – a limited edition of the current Razr Plus (2024) in collaboration with Paris Hilton, a celebrity born in the family behind the Hilton hotels who’s perfected the art of being famous for... well, just being famous.

The new Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition will be available in limited quantities starting February 13 on Motorola's official website. The price tag? A hefty $1,199.99 – a bit more than the regular Razr Plus (2024), which typically goes for $999 and often pops up with pretty sweet discounts.

So, what's the extra $200 buying you? The Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition rocks a bold pink color with a vegan leather back. While the regular Razr Plus also offers a pink option, this one stands out more.

Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton edition. | Image credit – Motorola

The Motorola Razr Plus Paris Hilton Edition is decked out with her signature flair, featuring her autograph and her famous "That's Hot" phrase engraved on the hinge. It also includes a custom case and two strap options – one made of pink vegan leather and another that sparkles, adding a touch of glamour.

The phone’s got her signature touch all over it. | Image credit – Motorola

Plus, the limited-edition phone comes loaded with ten exclusive Paris Hilton ringtones and notification sounds, along with thirteen of her favorite wallpapers, bringing her style straight to your screen. Each package is wrapped in a custom-designed sleeve, complete with a personalized message from Paris herself – making it as much a collector's item as it is a device.

When it comes to the inside, the phone's hardware stays the same – so all the changes are purely cosmetic and on the outside. That means the limited edition still features a 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch inner foldable screen. Under the hood, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

As for the cameras, you've got a 50 MP main shooter paired with a 50 MP 2x telephoto lens, perfect for portrait shots – which, let's be honest, the fashion crowd might appreciate. The camera delivers solid detail and vibrant colors, so your photos are sure to look great.


All in all, the Razr Plus (2024) could be the perfect flip phone for many, and if you're a Paris Hilton fan or looking to splurge on a gift for one, Motorola has you covered. And honestly, it's not surprising that the company has decided to team up for this collaboration.
 
The Razr phones have often been praised as fashion accessories, and Motorola had successful collaborations before, like with Dolce & Gabbana back in 2005, when they released a limited-edition gold Razr V3 with just 1,000 numbered units.

However, if a bold pink flip smartphone with Paris Hilton vibes isn't your thing, don't worry – the next-gen Razr Plus (2025) is on the way. Actually, it just leaked, and while the design is mostly familiar, there’s one sleek change. Plus, it might just come with a true flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

