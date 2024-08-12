Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached

foldable phone





If you're in that camp, there's a new Best Buy deal all but guaranteed to put a big smile on your face, slashing a cool $100 off the $999.99 typically charged of Razr Plus (2024) buyers with no special requirements whatsoever. This is obviously not a members-only offer and you don't have to activate the handset on a specific carrier upfront, although if you are willing to do that, you can save an additional $100.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





almost as powerful as the "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found inside Samsung's At $899.99 and especially at $799.99, this is without a doubt one of the best foldables around in terms of its value for your money, packing among others a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor that'sas powerful as the "regular"found inside Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6









The two screens here are larger than those on the aforementioned Z Flip 6, which is of course an important advantage (especially when the overall package is not significantly thicker or heavier), and the battery life and camera performance are more than respectable... at the very least.





Razr Plus (2024) deal. If there's one thing we don't love about this newly discounted device, that's definitely Motorola 's modest promise of only three years of Android updates, which can't come close to Samsung's legendary long-term software support policies. But the bang-for-buck equation remains a winner, and remarkably, Best Buy currently eclipses Amazon's generosity while matching its arch-rival's top previous (non-Prime-exclusive)