Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached

Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As much as they might like free stuff (who doesn't?), many prospective Motorola Razr+ (2024) buyers right now would probably rather save a few bucks on the foldable phone itself than get it at its regular price alongside complimentary Bose earbuds.

If you're in that camp, there's a new Best Buy deal all but guaranteed to put a big smile on your face, slashing a cool $100 off the $999.99 typically charged of Razr Plus (2024) buyers with no special requirements whatsoever. This is obviously not a members-only offer and you don't have to activate the handset on a specific carrier upfront, although if you are willing to do that, you can save an additional $100.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

At $899.99 and especially at $799.99, this is without a doubt one of the best foldables around in terms of its value for your money, packing among others a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor that's almost as powerful as the "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found inside Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Our in-depth Motorola Razr+ (2024) review just last month also found this bad boy's hinge feels vastly improved over the company's foldable flagship from last year, with the overall design deemed an absolute champion as far as both style and apparent durability are concerned.

The two screens here are larger than those on the aforementioned Z Flip 6, which is of course an important advantage (especially when the overall package is not significantly thicker or heavier), and the battery life and camera performance are more than respectable... at the very least.

If there's one thing we don't love about this newly discounted device, that's definitely Motorola's modest promise of only three years of Android updates, which can't come close to Samsung's legendary long-term software support policies. But the bang-for-buck equation remains a winner, and remarkably, Best Buy currently eclipses Amazon's generosity while matching its arch-rival's top previous (non-Prime-exclusive) Razr Plus (2024) deal.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

