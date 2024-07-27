The new Motorola Razr+ (2024) is on sale at a razor-sharp discount on Amazon
Foldable phones are fancy, and most of them pack a punch. But the sad truth is that they are also pretty expensive. That's why it's always welcome to score sweet savings on a new foldable, especially if the phone in question is none other than Motorola's latest and greatest Razr+ (2024).
Yes! We are happy to share that the latest foldable gem from Motorola is currently on sale on Amazon and can be yours for $100 off its price. And while the discount isn't on the level of the $150 price cut the phone enjoyed during Prime Day, it's still significant. Not to mention that you'll become eligible for 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase.
Now, we agree that the Razr+ (2024) is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current discount. However, the phone has a lot to offer in return for its hefty price tag. For instance, it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, providing fast performance. Yep, this fella can handle any task with ease.
What's more, it can capture great-looking pictures with its 50MP main camera and a 32MP snapper for selfies. We should note, however, that there is no ultrawide lens on board. Instead, the phone packs a 2X telephoto zoom unit, which captures decent-looking pictures at its native 2X zoom. But going further will result in a loss of detail.
All in all, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is definitely one of the top foldable phones out there, thanks to its sleek clamshell design, speedy performance, and impressive battery life. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one at a heavily discounted price now while the offer still lasts!
On the flip side, the Razr+ (2024) really stands out when it comes to battery life. In our dedicated Razr+ (2024) review, we found that the 4,000 mAh battery lasts an average of 1.6 days.
