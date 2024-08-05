The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener





Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included Gift $999 99 Buy at Motorola





Unfortunately, that outright discount is now gone, and there's obviously no word on when (or if) it will return, which means that you'll need to "settle" for saving three Benjamins on some of the best wireless earbuds available in 2024.





This exceptional new bundle deal is exclusive to Motorola 's official US e-store and scheduled to run until Sunday, August 11... unless, of course, the device manufacturer runs out of inventory for either its cool new foldable device with massive 6.9 and 4-inch screens or those world-class noise-cancelling Bose buds.





As evidenced in our recent Razr Plus (2024) review , this is a much better and more polished product than its predecessor, with those two aforementioned displays naturally standing out as the new handset's key selling points, followed by a significantly improved hinge and an overall winning design.





Under the hood, this bad boy looks just a little humbler than the Z Flip 6 , largely due to that Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, but all in all, the Razr+ (2024) specs are certainly nothing to sneeze at, including a generous 12GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a hefty 4,000mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, and two awesome 50MP rear-facing cameras.





On top of everything, it's definitely nice that you can get this clamshell stunner in four different and equally eye-catching color options together with your gratis Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, at least if you hurry.