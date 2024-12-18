Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas





Normally available for $999.99 in a bunch of different but similarly eye-catching hues, this exceptionally flexible and undeniably powerful flip phone with Android 14 software can be currently had for 24 percent off its list price in a single "Spring Green" color on Amazon and a grand total of three paint jobs (green, blue, and pink) from Best Buy.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Spring Green Color $240 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $240 off (24%) $759 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy









Since we're only a week away from Christmas, I don't think there's any chance a better deal will come anytime soon, and if you want to actually receive your steeply discounted Razr+ (2024) by December 25, you should probably hurry and place your order today.





Slightly less powerful than Samsung's slightly costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6 , this puppy comes with bigger 6.9 and 4-inch screens incredibly supporting 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as two excellent 50MP cameras, a hefty 4,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds, and perhaps most importantly, a super-elegant design that somehow also feels reasonably robust.



a few months back praised the clamshell for its vastly improved hinge and barely visible crease as well, which means that the only major flaw is most likely the mediocre long-term software support (compared to Samsung's Our Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review a few months back praised the clamshell for its vastly improved hinge and barely visible crease as well, which means that the only major flaw is most likely the mediocre long-term software support (compared to Samsung's best foldables , at least). If that doesn't feel like a dealbreaker to you, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible and take advantage of this sweet new $240 discount.