Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas

Normally available for $999.99 in a bunch of different but similarly eye-catching hues, this exceptionally flexible and undeniably powerful flip phone with Android 14 software can be currently had for 24 percent off its list price in a single "Spring Green" color on Amazon and a grand total of three paint jobs (green, blue, and pink) from Best Buy.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Spring Green Color $240 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $240 off (24%) $759 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Razr Plus (2024) at a slightly humbler $200 discount at the time of this writing, and Amazon and Best Buy's latest deal arguably eclipses the two retailers' In case you're wondering, Motorola sells the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered(2024) at a slightly humbler $200 discount at the time of this writing, and Amazon and Best Buy's latest deal arguably eclipses the two retailers' special holiday offers from the last couple of weeks while coming really close to the handset's deepest price cut of this extended Black Friday "season."





Since we're only a week away from Christmas, I don't think there's any chance a better deal will come anytime soon, and if you want to actually receive your steeply discounted Razr+ (2024) by December 25, you should probably hurry and place your order today.





Slightly less powerful than Samsung's slightly costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6 , this puppy comes with bigger 6.9 and 4-inch screens incredibly supporting 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as two excellent 50MP cameras, a hefty 4,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds, and perhaps most importantly, a super-elegant design that somehow also feels reasonably robust.



a few months back praised the clamshell for its vastly improved hinge and barely visible crease as well, which means that the only major flaw is most likely the mediocre long-term software support (compared to Samsung's Our Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review a few months back praised the clamshell for its vastly improved hinge and barely visible crease as well, which means that the only major flaw is most likely the mediocre long-term software support (compared to Samsung's best foldables , at least). If that doesn't feel like a dealbreaker to you, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible and take advantage of this sweet new $240 discount.

Are you still desperately searching for that perfect Android phone at the perfect price to offer as a Christmas gift to your better half? If said better half happens to be interested in stylish foldables, your number one option right now should probably be the high-end Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a killer $240 discount with no strings attached.