Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you still desperately searching for that perfect Android phone at the perfect price to offer as a Christmas gift to your better half? If said better half happens to be interested in stylish foldables, your number one option right now should probably be the high-end Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a killer $240 discount with no strings attached.
Normally available for $999.99 in a bunch of different but similarly eye-catching hues, this exceptionally flexible and undeniably powerful flip phone with Android 14 software can be currently had for 24 percent off its list price in a single "Spring Green" color on Amazon and a grand total of three paint jobs (green, blue, and pink) from Best Buy.
In case you're wondering, Motorola sells the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered Razr Plus (2024) at a slightly humbler $200 discount at the time of this writing, and Amazon and Best Buy's latest deal arguably eclipses the two retailers' special holiday offers from the last couple of weeks while coming really close to the handset's deepest price cut of this extended Black Friday "season."
Since we're only a week away from Christmas, I don't think there's any chance a better deal will come anytime soon, and if you want to actually receive your steeply discounted Razr+ (2024) by December 25, you should probably hurry and place your order today.
Slightly less powerful than Samsung's slightly costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6, this puppy comes with bigger 6.9 and 4-inch screens incredibly supporting 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as two excellent 50MP cameras, a hefty 4,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 45W speeds, and perhaps most importantly, a super-elegant design that somehow also feels reasonably robust.
Our Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review a few months back praised the clamshell for its vastly improved hinge and barely visible crease as well, which means that the only major flaw is most likely the mediocre long-term software support (compared to Samsung's best foldables, at least). If that doesn't feel like a dealbreaker to you, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible and take advantage of this sweet new $240 discount.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Dec, 2024Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
17 Dec, 2024The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off
13 Dec, 2024Motorola's improved Razr+ (2024) Christmas deal adds a stylish gift to the discounted foldable
11 Dec, 2024Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway
02 Dec, 2024You may not have a lot of time to get the Motorola Razr (2024) at this killer Cyber Monday price!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: