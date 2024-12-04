Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Amazon is selling the hot Motorola Razr+ (2024) at an unmissable discount, even after Black Friday

Getting one of the best foldable phones on the market for much less than usual is always an unmissable opportunity. That's why we're happy to share that you can still save big on Motorola's flagship foldable, the Razr+ 2024, even after the November festivities.

Amazon is selling this foldable powerhouse for $200 off its price, letting you save 20% and snag one for less than $800. While this discount isn't as big as the $250 price cut from Black Friday, it's still pretty significant, especially given how much this bad boy brings to the table.

Razr+ (2024): Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

The Razr+ (2024) is discounted by $200 on Amazon right now. This allows you to score one for just under $800, which is a great price for a high-end foldable phone. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. In addition, its 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support offers an amazing viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save big today!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this foldable delivers fast performance and handles any task without a hitch.

Additionally, it boasts a capable 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera, allowing it to capture stunning photos. While there’s no ultrawide lens, the phone does feature a 2X telephoto unit, which takes decent photos at its native zoom level. However, it's worth noting that zooming further results in a significant loss of detail.

While it's far from the best camera phone, which is completely normal for a foldable handset, the new top-of-the-line Razr excels in the battery department. Its small 4,000 mAh power cell delivers slightly over a day and a half of usage with moderate use before needing a recharge.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) offers great value for money, delivering speedy performance, great battery life, and boasting capable cameras. And at $200 off, we think it's a no-brainer, especially if you want a powerful foldable at a much cheaper price. So, don't dilly-dally! Grab this foldable beauty at a massive discount with this offer now!
